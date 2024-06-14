Meet Alf: The mistreated dog who gave his owner a new leash on life

Here are your morning headlines.
Isabel Bird has told the story of Alf, a Smithfield sheepdog, who never knew life beyond a chain attached to a kennel before he came into the care of Kath Seadon.
When he first came to her home, he was severely malnourished and so anxious that he could not eat and would regularly wet himself.
Ms Seadon's experience with helping to lead Alf to a life more normal inspired her to become an animal behaviourist.
Hamish Geale has got his hands on the new plans for a fourth McDonald's restaurant in the Launceston area, to be developed on the site of a former well-known service station.
A war of words between Labor, with state health unions, and the Liberals has continued over a leaked memo that proposes changes to how vacancies are treated in the Health Department, in light of budgetary pressures.
In sport, Josh Partridge has reported on Legana cricket club actions on supporting men's mental health.
It may be the weekend for most, but The Examiner will have reporters and photographers following the latest from news and sport over the next two days.

Matt Maloney, journalist
