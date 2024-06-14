Tasmanians hit the streets to put an end to elder abuse

Tasmanians of all ages have taken to the streets across the state to celebrate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
The annual event was established in 2011, with participating members encouraged to wear purple to support the cause.
Council on the Ageing (COTA) Tasmania hosted walks in Hobart, Burnie and Launceston to further involve the community in the effort.
COTA chief executive officer Brigid Wilkinson said the walks had received wonderful turnouts.
"We're really happy that we saw so many people dressed in purple," she said.
"By opening up conversations through the walks and some of the activities we've done over the week, we hope that it can help empower people."
Ms Wilkinson added that the elderly population was potentially more susceptible to abuse due to their dependency on others.
"Abuse targets vulnerable people, people who maybe don't have the resources to stand up for themselves or get out of a situation," she said.
"For older people, there can be that added frailty. It means that there can be a heightened risk of elder abuse occuring because you need to rely on other people."
The event attracted dozens of residents for its Launceston walk, looping through the Brisbane Street Mall from Civic Square and finishing at the Town Hall.
Ms Wilkinson said while the initiative was effective in raising awareness, COTA was looking to bring in more members to support the cause.
"Statistics are one thing, but stories and being able to relate to somebody else is what can give people that confidence to find some support themselves," she said.
"So we would really love to amplify that voice of people who have already experienced elder abuse to help more people get the support that they need.
"We're really hoping to just continue with this next year and grow it bigger and bigger."
