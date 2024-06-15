Boomerang Bag Project produces 10,000 bags made from recycled fabric

How many upcycled bags does it take to make a difference?
In its sixth year, the Boomerang Bag Project recently clocked up 10,000 bags made from recycled fabric.
A group gathered every Friday at the St Helens Neighbourhood House to make a difference, one bag at a time.
Bronwyn Gunner, who liked to call herself a "Boomerang Bag lady", said the idea behind the project was to keep plastic out of landfill.
"All our fabric is donated - we get it from all over the place," she said.
"It's all about keeping plastic out of landfill."
Ms Gunner said anyone was welcome to come along to the Friday sessions, even those with no experience.
"No one has to come with skills - anyone is welcome," she said.
"We teach people how to iron, cut and sew - we have taught people with no experience."
Cathy Crosswell said the sessions were also about socialising with community members.
"If people don't want to make a bag they can just come and sit in with a cuppa - we are not fussed," she said.
"We ask participants to donate $3."
Ms Crosswell said the bags had been right around the world, and businesses in the wider community incorporated the product.
"We also get orders, for example the St Helens Neighbourhood House has a Tasmanian conference and we supply more than 300 bags for the event each year," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.