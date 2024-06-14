Backlash escalates over leaked health cuts internal memo

The fallout following from the publication of a leaked Health Department memo detailing the formation of extraordinary cost control measures amid a budget blowout escalated on Friday.
The memo from acting deputy secretary of community mental health and well-being, Rick Monty, indicated that a Vacancy Control Committee had been set up as part of efforts to rein in spending by the department.
This committee - which is comprised of managers, finance and HR professionals but no clinical staff - was aimed at ensuring only the most necessary staff vacancies were filled.
Health Minister Guy Barnett denied that the memo signified that frontline jobs would be cut, but speaking the next day, Labor health spokesperson Ella Haddad disagreed.
"Make no mistake - vacancy control means job cuts, and that's exactly what we are going to see as a result of this decision," she said.
"I worked in the department last time they had vacancy control measures in place, I saw what it meant, and what it meant was positions were not filled, positions were abolished altogether from the department."
She said health services were already at breaking point.
"There's no fat to trim in the health budget, and the government is talking about sweeping job cuts."
The committee would force managers to make an argument as to why new vacancies should be filled, whether the position could be filled with a part-time position or added to the duties of another role.
Mr Barnett later said reaffirmed that no frontline worker jobs would be lost.
"We're on a recruitment blitz," he said.
"We are about ensuring that we have more doctors, more nurses, more ambulance operators, more allied healthcare workers.
He said remarks about the establishment of the Vacancy Control Committee made by Labor and the Health and Community Services Union were "grossly misleading".
"We are talking about growing our healthcare workforce," Mr Barnett said.
"In terms of the allegations from the Labor Party and HACSU, we disregard those, we reject them."
Earlier, Australian Nursing and Midwifery Association state secretary Emily Shepherd said there were about 500 full-time equivalent nursing vacancies in the Tasmanian Health Service right now.
"They've given no indication as to whether those positions will be actively recruited to or whether they will be left vacant, which effectively abolishes the position," she said.
Ms Shepherd refuted Mr Barnett's claim that there would be "no cuts to frontline health services".
"To say it won't affect frontline workers is completely inaccurate and shows a distinct lack of insight into the health care team," she said.
"We know that when these vacancy control committees have been put in place in the past, it has exponentially increased the workload for our members.
"Because without support staff, without ward staff - ward clerks, ward aides, cleaners - it's nurses and midwives that pick up those additional duties on top of their existing role."
