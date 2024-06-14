Footy HQ: Debuts, farewells and key wins

It's The Examiner's Josh Partridge here and we've had another big week in footy, so strap in for the FootyHQ.
Our biggest story of the week is the upcoming AFL debut of Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker, who plays his first game for St Kilda on Friday night.
Schoenmaker slipped to pick 62 in last year's draft despite having a highly sought-after left boot, with some off-field issues coming to the fore.
However, his VFL form has been strong enough to earn a debut, so best of luck to Arie!
Back home, his former Launceston coach Mitch Thorp announced this season will be his last coaching the Blues.
His TSL coaching achievements are unmatched with four premierships and four players drafted under his watch.
Elsewhere, an NTFA game graces Cressy for the first time in 10 years and North Launceston aim to extend their unbeaten streak in a big game against Clarence!
Enjoy the footy!
