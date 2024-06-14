Logging protesters upset over public money 'wasted' on police security

The Bob Brown Foundation is dedicated to ending native forest logging, and it helps fund protests at mining and logging sites throughout the state.
The organisation's press releases are always interesting, but one of its statements this week demonstrated an alarming lack of self-awareness.
The statement had their campaign manager Jenny Weber criticising the Rockliff government for 'wasting' tens of thousands of taxpayers' dollars by sending police officers to patrol logging sites at night.
Ms Weber was furious after activists saw police patrolling a remote logging site in the Tarkine forest at 2am.
"The public deserve to know what this logging company protection is costing," she said.
"The premier should stop wasting sending in the police to arrest forest defenders and value the natural forests for the global reputation they give Tasmania."
Are protesters entitled to criticise spending made necessary by their actions?
Russian computer hackers may as well complain about the cost to the taxpayer of the state's firewall defence.
Anybody would agree it is a waste of money to pay police to hang around remote logging sites during the night - but who is really to blame here?
If hordes of BBF activists were not threatening to enter remote logging sites to chain themselves to machinery, then there wouldn't be a need for taxpayers to be forking out to fund an expensive night-time police presence.
The BBF flips the argument on its head - if the logging machines are removed from the coupe, then "it will require no police to uphold the laws of nature and protect it".
Regardless of opinions about native forest logging, Sustainable Timber Tasmania's activities in the Tarkine forest are legal - the law says so, and numerous courts have agreed, despite millions spent in lawfare by the BBF.
Activists should not expect to break the law, and then feel justified at criticising the government's response to the lawbreaking.
Forestry workers need protection from protest action, so a police presence is necessary.
There were some valid points in the absurd press release, however.
BBF activists also claimed that their cars were sabotaged last weekend by security guards at one of the logging sites.
They were correct to call it out - bullying by what the activists claimed were unlicensed security guards is not acceptable.
BBF spokesman Scott Jordan correctly pointed out that stranding activists in a remote area was not safe. Of course, these activists were able to reinflate their tyres and drive home.
Verbal abuse, or messages such as 'F..k the Greens' or 'Shoot a Green' left on trees by logging proponents, should also be condemned, which Premier Rockliff did this week in parliament when the Greens raised the issue.
What's the best way for activists to respond to all of this?
They should give up their lawless campaign of industrial trespass and sabotage in Tasmania's logging and mining sites, where they clearly have no local support anyway.
Instead, they should take their protests to the state capital, where they belong.
At least there, on parliament lawns in the progressive homeland of Hobart, they will find some locals that agree with their cause.
