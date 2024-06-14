The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'A lot of sadness' Memorial for Céline Cremer unveiled at Philosopher Falls

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated June 14 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waratah resident Judi Hunter painted a memorial for missing Belgian tourist Céline Cremer which sits near the start of the Philosopher Falls track. Picture: Supplied
Waratah resident Judi Hunter painted a memorial for missing Belgian tourist Céline Cremer which sits near the start of the Philosopher Falls track. Picture: Supplied

A Waratah resident has painted a memorial of missing Belgian woman Céline Cremer who disappeared near Philosopher Falls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.