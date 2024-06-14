'Hang my career on this': Launceston council votes to support LGBTIQA+ community

Emotions were high amongst Launceston councillors when they unanimously endorsed a proposal to further recognition and inclusivity of the LGBTIQA+ community.
The City of Launceston council passed a motion put forward by councillor Andrea Dawkins to establish a roundtable made up of LGBTIQA+ members and allies to further discussions around equality.
The council heard from three LGBTIQA+ members, who each spoke about their own experiences of homophobia in the community in a June 13 council meeting.
Eddie Kidd, a transgender person from Beaconsfield and Equality Tasmania board member, said Launceston had not been visibly supportive of its LGBTIQA+ community and many young queer people felt disconnected and unsafe.
"I've heard many horrible experiences from young people about the way they've been treated here in Launceston - and have many of my own stories," they said.
"I have been screamed at from trucks and vehicles by grown men. I've had slurs thrown in my face from large groups of teenage boys for simply walking past."
Kidd said that for a long time, they didn't know Launceston had such a vibrant queer community as it was hidden or not spoken about, and called it a very isolating and lonely experience.
They went on to say that a round table would be a great opportunity for the Launceston community to listen to the unique issues faced by LGBTIQA+ people, and Launceston could be "seen as the forefront of progression in the North".
"This about healing the division by standing up for those who are facing discrimination, and by ensuring everyone is treated with the same level of respect," they said.
Local LGBTIQA+ community member and also an Equality Tasmania board member, Joseph McLennan, said he had been raised in a Catholic household in Deloraine.
He said after many years of trying suppress his sexuality, he came out at the age of 21 and called it "the most stressful and agonising experience I've had".
"Being a queer man in a community that has historically bashed, bullied, isolated, excommunicated and lawfully imprisoned queer people is a terrifying thing," Mr McLennan said.
The last speaker was businessman and LGBTIQA+ member Brad Cullen from Kings Meadows, who spoke about repressing his sexuality for 26 years of his life.
Mr Cullen said spoke about his personal experiences of discrimination that left him "shattered and ashamed".
He said it was crucial that Launceston took action to recognise and include LGBTIQA+ members.
Cr Dawkins thanked the three speakers and said their recounts of homophobia were "sobering".
"The challenges that [LGBTIQA+] people still face shock, bewilder and sadden me to my core," she said.
"[They] brought home the reality of the circumstance for our diverse community."
Cr Dawkins said the motion for inclusivity was something she had been wanting to do for about 10 years, but had never found the appropriate time until LGBTIQA+ activist Rodney Croome prompted her to speak up.
"We're asking a segment of our community to come out and talk about their sexuality in a way that is so burdensome," Cr Dawkins said.
"I can't wait for the day where people don't have to come out."
Cr Dawkins went on to say that she would hang her career on the motion.
Councillor Lindi McMahon seconded Cr Dawkins' motion, and became tearful as she spoke about the role of council in upholding social justice for the LGBTIQA+ community.
"All members of the community should be able to ... move freely and safely and felt seen, heard and appreciated," she said.
All councillors approved Cr Dawkins' motion, and apologised for the pain and trauma experienced by members of the LGBTIQA+ community.
Tasmania was the last state to decriminalise homosexuality in 1997 - just under 30 years ago.
In April 2021, 825 LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians completed an online survey conducted by the Tasmanian government and the University of Tasmania.
The final report highlighted that many members of the community said there were many negative comments about life as a LGBTIQA+ Tasmanian in rural and regional communities in particular.
Of the participants, 97 per cent said they had been told that their sexuality or gender identity was the result of trauma or pathology and should be changed, fixed, or healed.
Seventeen per cent of participants said they felt somewhat or very unsafe in Tasmania.
Five per cent said they had experienced conversion practices.
Pride Month in Australia is celebrated annually in June.
