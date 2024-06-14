Newitt given the ride as one of Tasmania's best eyes off Group 1 win

Superstar galloper The Inevitable had his task of a first Group 1 victory made slightly easier following Tuesday night's barrier draw for the $3 million Stradbroke Handicap (1400m).
The Inevitable drew barrier eight in a field of 23 for Saturday's Group 1 at Eagle Farm in Queensland. However, with a maximum of 18 to run in the race, he may come in a couple of barriers if the emergencies don't gain a start.
Now a rising nine-year-old, The Inevitable hasn't placed in any of his six previous attempts at Group 1 level, the most recent being fifth of seven in the Cantala Stakes (1600m) at the end of last November's Melbourne Cup Carnival.
For the first time, champion Tasmanian jockey Craig Newitt will partner The Inevitable in the Stradbroke, where he will carry 53kg.
"I like Craig Newitt being onboard, a strong rider at that weight, and I think he ticks a few boxes the horse," said Scott Brunton to RSN's Michael Felgate. Brunton is in Queensland with the horse on behalf of regular trainer John Keys.
The Inevitable has remained in Queensland since his run on May 25 in the Group 3 BRC sprint, where he finished midfield but showed his customary brilliant closing sectionals.
"We were rapt with his first-up run, and he really pulled up well out of it," Brunton said.
"I'm confident he will acquit himself well, and he certainly meets a few of the horses he raced against last time better at the weights."
As much as $34 was available with bookmakers about The Inevitable following his run in the BRC Sprint, but that price has halved to $17 following Tuesday night's barrier draw.
Already one of the very best to have been trained in Tasmania, The Inevitable will break the $2 million mark in career prize money with a top-three finish on Saturday.
The Stradbroke Handicap is race 8 at Eagle Farm, scheduled for 3:57pm (AEST).
