McDonald's submits plans for new 24-7 restaurant in Prospect Vale

Plans for Northern Tasmania's fourth McDonald's outlet have been advertised by Meander Valley Council.
McDonald's Australia is proposing to build a $4.5 million restaurant on the former Jim's Car Centre site in Prospect Vale.
A 705-page document details plans to demolish the existing buildings on 345-347 Westbury Road and construct a 453 square metre restaurant.
The restaurant and dual drive-thru lanes would be run as 24-7 operations.
The site also has allocation for 45 parking spaces, six bike spaces, and assorted greenery including 23 new trees.
It would also include McDonald's and Australian flags flying at heights of up to 8.5 metres.
Plans to redevelop the former Jim's site have not come easy.
McDonald's has been pursuing the site for at least a year, but is understood to have been held up by fuel contamination assessments and traffic movement plans.
In the development application, Environmental Service and Design said no further onsite remediation was needed.
The report said the project could proceed provided several minor management measures were followed.
"The conceptual site model confirms that there is no contamination at the proposed position of the development and so no pathway from the soil to the restaurant," it read.
The UPSS [underground petroleum storage systems] decommissioning confirmed that the soil associated with the system has acceptable risk to operate as a commercial site."
Last month, The Examiner reported that McDonald's was also planning a new store at the former James Nelson site in Mowbray.
The new store would be built facing Invermay Road, and would also be run by McDonald's Australia.
The city's existing McDonald's restaurants - South Launceston, Invermay and Mowbray - are run by franchisee Steve Nicholas.
The development application will be advertised until July 1 on Meander Valley Council's website.
