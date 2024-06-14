The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Confirmed: Child safety recruits could be in line for significant pay bump

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 14 2024 - 12:56pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch has acknowledged the critical shortage of child safety workers in the North-West.
Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch has acknowledged the critical shortage of child safety workers in the North-West.

Market allowances and scholarships will be offered to recruit and retain child safety officers, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.