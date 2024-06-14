Confirmed: Child safety recruits could be in line for significant pay bump

Market allowances and scholarships will be offered to recruit and retain child safety officers, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch says.
The allowance could be up to 20 per cent above the worker's normal salary.
The minister faced sustained questioning on child safety staff shortages during parliament this week, particularly in the North-West where 60 per cent of frontline positions are vacant.
Labor's child safety spokeswoman Sarah Lovell said unions had been calling for an emergency workforce package in the child safety sector for years.
"This government has been in power for a decade," she said.
"We have seen staffing levels get worse. We have seen statistics and data around child safety, and the support we're not providing to Tasmanian families, get worse."
Mr Jaensch said the child safety workforce has increased by 40 per cent over the past 10 years.
"As with many other sectors, there have been challenges recruiting due to tight labour markets, however, I want to assure Tasmanians no stone will be left unturned to increase the child safety officer workforce," he said.
"I will be meeting with unions immediately to deliver these important initiatives, as well as a broader package of support and incentives."
Mr Jaensch said a critical worker strategy was under development with a focus on retention and incentives for hard-to-staff regions.
"A laser focus on recruitment and retention of child safety officers is underway with market allowance and scholarships to be offered by the Tasmanian government," he said.
Under last year's Health and Human Services (Tasmanian State Service) Award, the department may determine payment of a market allowance up to 20 per cent of salary above the maximum salary for a specified band.
