An all-ages community orchestra proves the power of music always prevails.
Launceston Youth and Community Orchestra (LYCO) is preparing for a mid-year concert performance at The Branch in Kings Meadows on Friday, June 21.
Distinguished violinist and conductor Christopher Bearman is the newest conductor of the community orchestra.
With an extensive career spanning over two decades in both the UK and Australia, the 74-year-old said he was excited for his "debut concert".
"I came to Tassie after retiring from the Newcastle Conservatory where I got involved in musical activity here," Mr Bearman said.
"For the last four years, I have been involved with youth music with the Tasmanian Youth Orchestra - so when I finished there in December, the musical director at LYCO invited me to come to the community orchestra in Launceston - so this is my debut concert."
Mr Bearman said the wonderful thing about the community orchestra was the wide age range, with participants ranging from 13 to 90 years old.
"It proves that music is something that people of all ages can do and meet for, purely because they love to play," he said.
"There is a wide range of people - all with different experiences, some are teachers and some simply love to play an instrument.
"My job is to enjoy it with them, and ensure we do our best but not make it too intense."
Mr Bearman said he hadn't conducted a community orchestra in a decade, and it was refreshing to be doing it again with the community's young people.
"When you work professionally, there is an emphasis on excellence and getting it right, whereas you get results by enthusiasm and the joy of playing in a community orchestra," he said.
"The results may not be the same, but the essence of the music will always be there.
"It's a great thing to be doing, I am still as enthusiastic about it at 74.
"I always say: don't underestimate the importance of community playing - it underpins everything."
