Greens condemn greyhound racing for 'cultural and systemic' cruelty

The Tasmanian Greens have criticised the state government for overseeing the cultural and systemic cruelty of the greyhound racing industry.
But the state's Racing Minister has pledged new legislation being debated in parliament, which she says will enable the biggest industry reform in decades, will lead to better integrity and animal welfare measures.
Party leader Rosalie Woodruff said information compiled by animal rights and greyhound welfare groups confirmed that 27 greyhounds who raced on a Tasmanian track in the 2023-24 season had died.
This includes one dog sent through the Greyhound Adoption Program, while three others that stayed in the rehoming facility "have also been killed".
Dr Woodruff said many of these dogs died from race or trial accidents.
"One gut-wrenching example is of Don't Tell Margie, who ran into a pole, suffered a brain injury and died of cardiac arrest in the night, with no mention of a vet on her records," she said.
"This is the brutal, everyday reality of the greyhound racing industry - dozens of young dogs dying every year, often in traumatic circumstances."
Racing Minister Jane Howlett said she was "absolutely committed" to ensuring that all animal welfare outcomes were met.
"During the 2023-24 financial year to the 31st of May, 38 greyhounds were euthanised for a range of reasons including injury, age and being unsuitable for homing," she said.
"Of these euthanised greyhounds, only four were euthanised at a racetrack or within 14 days following track injuries."
The 27 greyhounds cited in Dr Woodruff's data come from 24 seperate owners, with 80 per cent of them having been passed from one trainer to another to another.
She said cruelty within the greyhound racing industry wasn't "just down to a few bad apples", but a cultural and systemic issue.
"It treats sentient animals as money-making machines which are ultimately disposable," she said.
"Minister, can you still pretend this is an industry of animal lovers who care for their dogs, when it's clearly anything but?"
Ms Howlett rejected Dr Woodruff's comments and said "the majority" of people in the racing industry loved their animals.
"Any fatality, be it on-track or off-track, is heartbreaking for owners and trainers," she said.
"My priority with the new legislation will be to increase transparency and reporting under the new integrity model."
