The story behind Quadrant Mall's retro TV window

Those exploring Launceston CBD are often encouraged to 'look up'.
If you take that advice in the Quadrant Mall, you might well spot one of the city's historic novelties.
A TV-themed window occupies the first-floor building above Just Cuts, which was once home to Will's.
The glass is formed in the shape of a television screen, and two tuning dials are positioned directly below.
Former Will's owner Phillip Frith said the window was installed around 1962 to coincide with TV's arrival in Launceston.
"I personally was a junior at a time ... the directors at the time decided to do that to attract people to buy TVs," he said.
"They showed some films on that - it must have been backlit I reckon.
"People would stand out here [in the street] and watch it."
Mr Frith was asked to join the company in 1958 by managing director Norman Findlay, who was also his uncle.
At that time, Quadrant Mall was still open to traffic.
"My first job was to get a straw broom and sweep the footpath and then open up the door," Mr Frith said.
By age 38 he had taken over the business, and he soon began expanding operations.
He bought the adjoining buildings - which are now home to SJ's and Jim Hughes and Sons respectively - and set up TV rentals and a hi-fi shop.
At one point he recalls having as many as 1300 colour TVs and video recorders on hire.
He later opened up several video stores - all of which eventually were taken over by Blockbuster - and retired in 2004.
He still owns several buildings in the CBD.
Sixty-odd years later, Quadrant Mall's TV window remains in as good a nick as ever, although Mr Frith remains unconvinced that its installation was the right call.
"It wasn't a very good move to destroy the facade of a building to do that," he said.
"But that's what they did."
