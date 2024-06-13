'Disappointed' Titmus comfortably qualifies for third Olympic event

Despite qualifying for a third Olympic event, Launceston-born Ariarne Titmus was disappointed with her efforts on Thursday night.
Winning the 800-metre freestyle at the Australian Swimming Trials, the 23-year-old led the entire race but felt like she had more to give.
"I just really lost my legs," she said.
"In the form that I'm in, I truly thought I had a chance to swim in a great 800 and doing a PB.
"It's just something that it's an event and it's really hard to pace well and get right.
"I know I'm better than that, but at least I get the chance to do it again at the Olympics.
"At the end of the day, I did my job this week, I've got all the races I want to perform in Paris."
Titmus finished in a time of 8:14.06, qualifying for the Games alongside Lani Pallister (8:18.46).
The former St Patrick's College student was under world-record pace for the first 350m of the race, with commentators saying she looked hungry to earn back the Commonwealth record set by Summer McIntosh.
Throughout the swim, Ian Thorpe complimented Titmus by saying she executes the perfect plan for her style of racing but that didn't stop the post-race disappointment.
When asked what she would say to coach Dean Boxall, she said with a strained laugh "not to be too angry with the time".
The win came just 24 hours after breaking the 200m world record, having also qualified for the 400m earlier in the week.
"It's only three races, [my body is] not that bad," she said with a laugh.
"I'm actually keen for the 100, the pressure is off, it's a bit of a hit-out and two laps is nice, especially after tonight."
