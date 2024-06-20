Launceston should be extremely proud of Ariarne Titmus

LAUNCESTON should be extremely proud that Ariarne Titmus is doing so well at the pointy end of swimming, and it is understandable that the parents Robyn and Steve Titmus, would be so proud of her. She even broke the world record, the enormity of that is there is no one better. I knew the family well, Robyn was on the committee of Moonbeam Children Charity, who met once a month in my lounge room, a charity I was proud to lead as Chairman for 20 years. Steve was an extremely successful anchor for Local TV station, The reason for the move to the Gold Coast was so Ariarne could be coached by a credential Australian coach. I remember clearly offering my advice, saying to Robyn gosh this a big move uprooting your entire life to follow a dream you have such solid foundations here in Launceston. How wrong was I and how right were they. They are truly a beautiful family and it was my privilege to know them. The well known Australian coach knew he had an uncut diamond and all he had to do was to make it glisten, and that he did in such a short time was shining and making her mark in the world. Launceston has the right to claim Ariarne and be proud of her, I know I am.

