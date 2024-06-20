Launceston should be extremely proud of Ariarne Titmus

LAUNCESTON should be extremely proud that Ariarne Titmus is doing so well at the pointy end of swimming, and it is understandable that the parents Robyn and Steve Titmus, would be so proud of her. She even broke the world record, the enormity of that is there is no one better. I knew the family well, Robyn was on the committee of Moonbeam Children Charity, who met once a month in my lounge room, a charity I was proud to lead as Chairman for 20 years. Steve was an extremely successful anchor for Local TV station, The reason for the move to the Gold Coast was so Ariarne could be coached by a credential Australian coach. I remember clearly offering my advice, saying to Robyn gosh this a big move uprooting your entire life to follow a dream you have such solid foundations here in Launceston. How wrong was I and how right were they. They are truly a beautiful family and it was my privilege to know them. The well known Australian coach knew he had an uncut diamond and all he had to do was to make it glisten, and that he did in such a short time was shining and making her mark in the world. Launceston has the right to claim Ariarne and be proud of her, I know I am.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
DR SCOTT Bell is waiting for a letter from a prominent politician. Well, Scott I don't like your chances of getting a response in a letter from a politician because that means you will have it in black and white and they can't deny it. But a phone call is another matter. A letter can't be denied but a phone call can and as a matter of fact I have been waiting for a response from two of our politicians for two years. No letter, no phone call. So Scott, don't hold your breath waiting.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
IN RESPONSE to 'Walk builds stronger multicultural ties within the community' (The Examiner, June 12):
What a fantastic man Peter Gutwein is to highlight that we are better together and to publicise the excellence of our multicultural society. MRC and MRC NORTH do wonderful work, proud to be a volunteer and thank this great initiative for raising money to assist the newly arrived Australians.
Lisa Waa, Launceston
VERY serious dilemmas of trust, transparency and the under utilisation of data by organisations, companies and government etc, was alluded to through The Examiner's two opinion pages (June 12).
How thorough do these organisations go in utilising all the data and information they hold to make good transparent decisions for the benefit of their customers, shareholders or the public?
It seems AI could be a solution, but obviously we do not want another robo dept fiasco, apparently these organisations only utilise about a third of the data they hold, so two thirds of this data is not being tapped into to make informed decisions or outcomes for the benefit of all.
AI is only effective if all the relevant facts and data held by these organisations are fed into their computers, incomplete data in equals incomplete or false results out!
I don't subscribe to extremist views, but if AI is used in the future and with two thirds of data not being used or ignored it's easy to see why some people may think that way.
Bob Taylor, Trevallyn
GOLDING & Son, one of Hobart's and Tasmania's longest and continuous business names, will cease trading on 30 June 2024.
The inspirational tale of Golding & Son began in the 1830's when the sailing ship Resource sailed from London to Van Diemen's Land with David Barclay.
Barclay established a clock and watch services business next to Hadley's Orient Hotel (now part of Hadley's Hotel) and employed Mr. W.H. Golding as his leading hand.
Golding eventually purchased the business in 1875 and relocated the premises to the corner of Elizabeth and Liverpool Streets in 1875 - thereafter known as Golding's Corner.
After three generations of the Golding family, Mr. Colin Pearce purchased the business in 1986, and has successfully traded under the business name of Golding & Son until his forthcoming retirement on 30 June 2024.
A big thank you to three generations of the Golding family and Mr. Colin Pearce for their dedicated and continuous service since 1875.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
