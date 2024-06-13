Smile for the camera: advance speed detection to be trialled in Tasmania

Here are your morning headlines.
Ben Seeder has discovered that new speed cameras will be trialled in Tasmania later in the year which will be sure to catch more speedsters than current fixed and mobile cameras.
The new point-to-point average speed camera technology can monitor average driver speeds along long road sections, and can work out whether a driver has sped at any time during the journey between points.
In state politics, a leaked Health Department memo shows the department intends to tighten up on recruitment in an effort to do its bit to assist with the state's budget "deterioration".
Such saving measures identified in the memo include making redeployment the first option to fill a vacancy and a new hire the last option.
This comes several months after big promises were made by the Liberals during this year's election campaign to hire hundreds of more health professionals in Tasmania.
The Examiner's Winter Relief campaign started two weeks ago and has been significantly boosted by a $12,000 donation from the Robert Fergusson Family Trust Foundation who has been supporting the charity drive for the past 35 years.
As Hamish Geale reports, it is hoped that $85,000 can be raised this year to be distributed to Launceston Benevolent Society, City Mission, St Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army.
And in sport, Josh Partridge goes deeper into Ariarne Titmus's world record swim in the 200m freestyle event at the Australian swimming trials.
Enjoy your Friday
Matt Maloney, journalist
