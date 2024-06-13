Health's plan to slash jobs revealed in leaked internal memo

The state government is attempting to reduce costs and repair its budget by redeploying existing Health Department staff to fill vacancies, rather than the enlistment of new recruits, an internal memo leaked on Thursday revealed.
The memo from acting deputy secretary of community mental health and well-being, Rick Monty, indicates that the department's budget position "has deteriorated significantly over this financial year".
"[It] is forecast to continue to worsen in 2024-25 unless strategies are put in place," the memo read.
"The secretary has advised that a Vacancy Control Committee will be in place as a strategy to assist with budget repair."
This new committee will review all job recruitments across the department to ensure that filling the position with a new hire is the last option considered, with redeployment of existing staff the "first option in all recruitment processes".
The leaked memo follows reports that Tasmania's state finances have worsened in the past year, with net debt expected to hit $7 billion by 2027 and the budget deficit to increase.
Health and Community Services Union state secretary Robbie Moore said the decision to clamp down on hiring while services were already failing and staff already stretched was shocking.
"You can only access public mental health services if you're in crisis and now we see that the government going to cut those services further," he said.
"We already know what people have died because of the lack of services in mental health, and more people will die if this goes ahead."
Greens Health spokesperson Cecily Rosol said the move to cut staffing in mental health was "outrageous and dangerous".
"The Department of Health's memo on so-called vacancy controls makes for disturbing reading," she said.
"Mental health services are already operating with unsafe staffing levels, and any further cuts are nothing short of dangerous.
"Health Minister Guy Barnett must immediately reverse this appalling decision, and rule out any further similar measures."
The memo also requested that mental health managers evaluate the need to replace locums, agency nurses and agency allied health workers.
It asked managers to consider whether locum roles could be "covered by adding duties to another role or other roles".
Other questions the memo asks managers to consider when backfilling roles included:
