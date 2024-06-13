Bicheno's Noonameena project aims to alleviate Tasmania's housing crisis

At a time when the whole nation faces a twin crisis - the cost of living and housing shortage - a modest housing development project in Bicheno, due to arrive next year, is proposing a way forward.
Set to debut in early 2025, the housing development Noonameena strives to be an example of affordable, sustainable, and low-impact design.
According to non-profit fundraising consultant and Noonameena partner Rod Paterson, Noonameena means 'bush sleeping place' in the Palawa language.
Mr Paterson said the homes will be restricted to owner occupiers and long-term tenants "rather than short stays because permanent accommodation is in such short supply".
"It's a community-centric residential project harmoniously integrated into the surrounding environment," Mr Paterson said.
"The Bicheno property where the Noonameena development will be built was bought by my mother, Helen Preston, 20 years ago, and for a long time, she has wanted to share it with others while still preserving it as a bush oasis."
The consultant said that with this as the main focus, the family's development will feature eight new modular homes set on 350-square-metre plots alongside an existing cottage and residence to create ten strata titles.
Mr Paterson said the new homes will be built off-site by modular builder TasBuilt, located near Launceston, and delivered to Bicheno.
"This approach minimises disturbance to the property, reduces building materials waste and speeds up the construction process."
He said the buildings are not impacted by weather or excessive travel time for the tradespeople involved, which also brings down costs and emissions.
"The houses should be ready on-site within 12-16 weeks of building commencement," Mr Paterson said.
"The size of the homes has been kept to approximately 100sqm - experts advise that minimising house footprints is one of the most critical factors behind reduced building, maintenance, and heating costs while ensuring plenty of living space.
"Residents can choose from three different layouts. Prices will start from $650,000, depending on the selected design and added extras in the fit-out.
"We were inspired by the sense of community experienced in Mediterranean towns, replicated in Swedish suburban developments where houses are often built around a central open area or playground, with parking spaces on the perimeter."
Situated between Douglas-Apsley National Park and the Freycinet Peninsula, Bicheno is a small, picturesque town in Eastern Tasmania known for its granite rocks, unspoilt beaches and fairy penguins.
Bicheno has a population of around 1,000 residents and is also emerging as a hub of innovation. The area has childcare facilities and a local primary school.
The Noonameena development is five minutes from Redbill Beach and fifteen minutes from the centre of Bicheno.
More information can be found on the Noonameena website.
