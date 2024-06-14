So scared he would wet himself: A story about love, effort and patience

A very scared rescue dog called Alf was the driving force behind Tasmanian woman Kathy Seadon's decision to better understand animal brains.
Alf the Smithfield came to Ms Seadon as a severely skinny and anxious dog, who was so fearful of things that he would wet-himself.
Ms Seadon, of Rosevears, said she and her husband could not even pat him in the first five months of his arrival.
To get him inside the house, the pair would need to hide from him, in a bid to coax him through the doors.
"He used to get so overwhelmed by his environment because he had no experience past his chain," Ms Seadon said.
"He had never been in a car before, never been through a door, never been inside a house. He was scared of the opening and shutting of doors, different floor surfaces, even lights," she said.
"A lot of people said he was dumb, because he wouldn't take food, he wouldn't take anything. But he wasn't dumb, he was just anxious. When people are stressed they get brain fog, they can't think or they make silly mistakes. That was Alf."
Ms Seadon said being chained to a kennel for years, with no shelter, no socialisation and no stimulation, had a huge impact on Alf.
But his sad start to life also had an impact on her.
"He just sparked a real passion," she said.
"Getting him inspired me to learn more about dog psychology, and dog behaviours, and about how I could help him."
Ms Seadon became an animal behaviouralist, and helps pet owners to better understand their furry friends to build positive relationships.
"I just love working with animals, they don't answer you back, they are always fun, they are always interesting. I like seeing people build good relationships with their dogs," Ms Seadon said.
"All my training is positive-based. I treat it like a partnership. There is no dominant stuff. It is all about building that relationship so the dog chooses you over the wallaby, or you over the distraction," she said.
"There are a lot of games. A lots of fun stuff because I think we learn better when we are having fun, both dogs and humans."
Ms Seadon is big on allowing dogs to relax, and just be dogs.
She said many modern day pets, like humans in the modern day society, are over-stimulated.
"Owners wear puppies out and they end up with a puppy that doesn't have an off-switch," Ms Seadon said.
"They run them, jog them, play with them, and they don't learn to actually relax. All dogs need exercise but they also need to have a space where they can just be a dog and chill."
Socialisation of dogs is very important, but over-stimulation could also become a problem.
"I think a lot of people think socialisation is about letting them play with every dog they see, and to have every person pat them, but it is not. If you let them greet every dog and person when they are a puppy, then when they are older they don't understand when they can't," she said.
"People end up with reactive dogs that want to be patted."
Ms Seadon said she sees many dogs with a variety of challenges, including separation anxiety, lead-walking issues, resource-guarding habits and reactivity.
She said reactivity came in many forms.
"There are lots of reasons why dogs react. They might be reacting to something in the environment in a way that we feel isn't appropriate, and usually it can be excitement-based, prey-based, or they are nervous and worried about something," she said.
"My job is to work out why they are reacting. If it is a confidence thing I will work on building that slowly, counter-conditioning and changing their emotional response.
"I will spot a dog as a bit timid or anxious and try to set up that dog for success so they get that bit of extra help without feeling overwhelmed.
"And if they are over-excited, and recall is an issue, there is lots of game play and relationships-building for the owner so the dog starts to think 'there's another dog but mum or dad is much more exciting'."
Ms Seadon said many people want a dog that can be taken places, who is confident, friendly, can walk nicely on a lead and not pull people over, and is comfortable around other dogs.
She said early training was key.
"I find that most dogs that have done puppy class, and maybe at least a class afterwards, are less likely to be reactive, and less likely to have those ongoing problems," Ms Seadon said.
"It is about getting them out in the early critical socialisation period. Trying to get positive behaviours in the dogs muscle memory.
"Dogs mostly live to 10, 12, 16 years old, and some dogs even longer, so putting that early investment in the early training is worth it because it saves a lot of time later."
Whether they be full-bred, cross-bred or mongrel dogs, pedigree or backyard pups, or those rescued or re-homed from shelters.
The key message from Ms Seadon; if an owner puts time and effort into their dog they should be rewarded.
Ms Seadon said it took Alf about a year before he started to feel comfortable around his new owners, but it is clear that the now 16-year-old is doing fine.
"He thinks everybody should pat him now. He is the classic over-socialised dog," she said.
"We went to the national agility competitions and he was walking up the street in Melbourne, like 'pat me, pat me, don't you know! I'm Alf, from Tasmania'.
"He is a special boy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.