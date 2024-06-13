IMAS plans to build a new Maugean skate facility on Taroona site

Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) plans to build a new Maugean skate facility on its Taroona site.
IMAS Professor Jayson Semmens said they have a skate house currently at Taroona and have adapted the facility to house the endangered animals.
It has been reported industrialised salmon farming in Macquarie Harbour is believed to be one of the main causes for pushing the Maugean skate to the brink of extinction.
"The space we have isn't purpose-built; it is what we had existing, and we've adapted it. It's a very good system; it does what we need it to do, but we are outgrowing it very quickly.
"We only have our current facility at Taroona, and so we need to upgrade; there is only so much funding available," Professor Semmens said.
The Bob Brown Foundation (BBF) has welcomed the news of a new facility but has questioned the choice of location.
A spokesperson from BBF said, "Rather than being built in Hobart, it should be constructed in Strahan on the shores of Macquarie Harbour, the Maugean skate's only remaining habitat, where it would also become a job-creating new tourism attraction for the West Coast".
The BBF spokesperson suggested the facility "Should be dual-purpose, with both a captive breeding program as well as an aquarium and information centre showcasing the magnificent Maugean skate and the unique ecosystem that is Macquarie Harbour.
Antarctic and marine campaigner at Bob Brown Foundation Alistair Allan said:
"The Maugean skate has been pushed to the edge of extinction by salmon farms in Macquarie Harbour.
"It is only because of this that the need for a captive breeding facility exists.
"Therefore, to minimise stress to the species, and maximise new jobs and tourism opportunities in Strahan, the facility should be built in Strahan.
"We wrote to Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek about this a few months ago, and it was acknowledged that it could be a good idea.
"BBF is researching options for the facility on the West Coast. The reality is that fish farms must be removed from Macquarie Harbour to save the Maugean skate.
"The beauty of a new facility in Strahan is that it will provide jobs and an influx of tourists eager to see this ancient animal."
Professor Semmens said:
"A facility in Strahan may happen [in the future], but in the short term, we can do something that has all the high water quality, all the facilities, all the backup, and everything that's needed.
"There's no way you can build a new facility in Strahan fast enough for the rate that they're outgrowing what we have at the moment.
"We know what the current facility's water quality is already like and what backup facilities we have to have and we have to have an existing 24-hour response."
According to BBF, a public communique regarding the Maugean Skate Recovery team was released four months after the last meeting with very little detail.
BBF claims that a good authority informed us that Salmon Tasmania was absent at the last recovery team meeting.
The environmental group calls on the Tasmanian Government to ensure a public communique is put out within one month of the Maugean skate recovery team meetings.
Additionally, BBF has asked for all absences to be recorded and published as part of the public record.
BBF campaigner Mr Allan said:
"Salmon Tasmania once again shows they cannot be trusted, this time, not even bothering to show up to the Maugean Skate recovery meeting.
"The only thing Salmon Tasmania cares about is extracting as much profit as they can out of Macquarie Harbour," said Alistair Allan,
"Salmon Tasmania cannot dispute the facts. The federal government conservation advice concluded that salmon farming has a catastrophic impact on the survival of the Maugean Skates.
"Fish farms must be removed from Macquarie Harbour immediately."
"Salmon Tasmania is completely content with sending the Maugean Skate to extinction. So much so, they don't even see a need to go to the recovery meetings."
Salmon Tasmania CEO Luke Martin said:
"Through the $6 million Macquarie Harbour Oxygenation Project, the Tasmanian salmon industry is the single largest contributor in financial terms, in progressing the priority actions of the Maugean Skate Task Force.
"We're very proud of the work we're doing to support the harbour and the skate.
"I can't speak to what the paid activists at the Bob Brown Foundation are doing with their time, but for their donors sake, I seriously hope it's more productive than putting out these kinds of media statements."
