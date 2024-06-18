Launceston's homeless strategy appears to have little to do with housing

READING City of Launceston council's homeless statement, The Examiner (June 12), I was at a loss as to know how this mish-mash of a statement will do what's needed to house the homeless.
At the same time, I see another short term rental in High Street is on council's agenda.
No doubt they will allow this, as they have with many similar others.
Homeless committee chair Tim Walker says the statement has no teeth - maybe it will gum the problem into submission.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
WITH a lot of people having to rely on the child care system because most couples need the extra income to pay the mortgage or just to survive in the current inflation times and with the Australian system regarded as being the most expensive in the world, why not look at other countries' child care.
In the United States, the cost is shared by all three parties, i.e. the parents, the government and the main employer that's benefitting from the hiring.
This is reducing the overall cost plus the employer should be able to claim a tax incentive whilst getting the productivity from the parent.
Anthony Wayne Glavin, Launceston
STATE Growth must act now on the deteriorating state of the Longford roundabout on Illawarra Road.
This is part of the road linking the Midland and Bass highways, and over the last year has become uneven and unsafe.
The corrugation in the road is getting worse and the roundabout is heavily potholed.
It is only a matter of time before the road on the roundabout collapses.
I urge State Growth to undertake urgent maintenance and fix the road surface and restore safety.
I ask all the residents and users of the road to write to their state members to demand action before a serious accident occurs.
Paul Terrett, Devon Hills
PRIOR to the last election, I was prompted to check my electoral roll registration, only to find I was no longer on it.
It took a frustrating hour on the phone to sort things out, during which I felt as if my entire life had been erased from the records.
Having lived at the same address for the past 19 years, I could find no reason why I was suddenly untraceable.
Shortly after this debacle, my groceries, which had been delivered for some months now, had suddenly become 'undeliverable' due to my supposed address being a street away from where I live.
Luckily, the driver knew my house and realised he was not standing in front of it so he rang to confirm where on earth we were.
Now, the latest farce has affected my husband's access to bulk-billing as he is not recognised in the system, despite entering his CRN manually.
What had caused all these problems, you may ask?
It seems, unbeknownst to me, the council has amended our address to include the single word 'south' after the street name.
That one word has caused no end of problems and appears to be ongoing.
When faced with anything similar, my first question is always 'what address do you have for me?'.
The usual reply to that is that it has nothing to do with our address, but invariably it jolly well does!
Another hour today on the phone to Centrelink finally solved this latest problem, but it would not surprise me to be hit yet again from some new angle.
I have no recollection of ever having been told by the council that changes had been made to our address, and I believe there are many more people in our neck of the woods that could be facing the same shock to the system.
Jill Johnson, Campbell Town
IN RESPONSE to 'Should Launceston re-introduce wood heater buyback scheme?' (The Examiner, June 9), in single glazed-and poorly insulated older houses wood fires do a better job than heat pumps so there's no incentive.
Upgrading the housing stock is the better medium-term solution.
Glenn Bryan, Launceston
