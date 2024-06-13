Threats to move Antarctic Division after TasPort talks fail

The top boss of TasPorts has rejected criticism that it is holding up negotiations over the redevelopment of the Antarctic Division's wharf infrastructure by demanding an excessive price.
Chief Executive Officer Anthony Donald said the leaked letter from Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to Premier Jeremy Rockliff was "yet another example of AAD and the Federal department avoiding commercial negotiations".
Mr Donald's comments came after Ms Plibersek warned that the Australian Antarctic Division's home base might be moved away from Tasmania unless the state government reins in TasPorts.
In the leaked letter, she accused the state government-owned company of slowing down the plan to redevelop wharf 6 by demanding a 1400 per cent increase in the costs compared to what the AAD was presently charged.
Mr Donald said the costs were "reflective of the detailed design works, which are specific and a bespoke request by the AAD".
"We are not simply talking about reparation of the wharf structure but a bespoke design that is very specific to their needs."
In the letter, Ms Plibersek wrote that negotiations with TasPorts were "not proceeding in a satisfactory manner".
"Given the protracted nature of the negotiations to date, the Commonwealth requires a revised pathway to retain the Port of Hobart as the home port of the Australian Antarctic Program," she wrote.
She noted that TasPort's request for funding exceeded $515 million over 30 years, which would be 14 times more than the Commonwealth currently pays.
"The Australian Government cannot accept that these are reasonable commercial terms," Ms Plibersek said.
Mr Donald responded: "It is misleading to attempt to compare what AAD pays today for a wharf that is end of life, to the costs of a fit for purpose bespoke design with a dedicated facility. They are two very different propositions."
He also criticised the AAD's planning and claimed the organisation frequently changed its plans, making decision-making difficult.
"The provision of the lay-up wharf at wharf 6 was in response to AAD's urgent request for support given their failure to plan ahead.
"They have invested in a new, larger state of the art vessel without planning for where it could be berthed," Mr Donald said.
"We have been very clear about our concerns for the interim wharf asset, which cannot continue to safely provide an interim solution given it's deteriorating condition."
He claimed that TasPorts has demonstrated "flexibility" and "patience" in response to the AAD's changing requirements.
In state parliament on Thursday, Opposition Leader Dean Winter said TasPort's conduct had been "so unreasonable" that Canberra considered securing Hobart as the division's base was "not currently possible".
"Why have you allowed TasPorts to put 1000 highly-paid jobs and the future of the entire Antarctic industry at risk?" Mr Winter said.
In response, Mr Rockliff said the government would stand up to those in Canberra "who want to dud us time and time again".
"TasPorts have made every opportunity to ensure Tasmania gets a good deal when it comes to the negotiations between Canberra and the state," he said.
TasPorts is in negotiations with Canberra over funding needed for the redevelopment of wharf 6, where the division's new icebreaker, RSV Nuyina, docks.
The parliamentary debate over the Australian Antarctic Division on Thursday was triggered after a letter from federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek was leaked to a local media outlet.
Liberal Tasmanian Senator Jonathon Duniam said while there was no justification\ for a government agency to mishandle something so important, there was no excuse for a federal minister to put at risk something so important to Tasmania.
"If Ms Plibersek is so committed to resolving this issue, why is she intent on conducting negotiations through the media?" Senator Duniam said.
"Its clear that either Ms Plibersek is interested in ripping away our Antarctic Gateway status or is, at best, just playing politics."
