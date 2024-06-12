House of the Week | Epitome of luxury in contemporary living

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 7
Welcome to your dream home - 41 Burghley Street in Longford.
Nestled in a tranquil location with breathtaking mountain views, this stunning property offers everything you desire for comfortable and luxurious living.
The home boasts expansive open-plan living areas, creating a seamless flow throughout the home, ideal for hosting gatherings or simply relaxing with loved ones. In this space, there's also an outstanding entertaining deck, where you can soak in the panoramic views and create unforgettable memories with friends and family.
"With bi-fold doors from the living room to the balcony, you can bring the outside in and the inside out. Not to mention, there's such stunning views," Bec Gardner of The Agency said.
The chef's kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and a butler's pantry, perfect for culinary enthusiasts.
"The butler's pantry takes the space to a whole other level. It's just so spacious," Bec said.
The home is complete with four-bedrooms, providing ample space for the whole family. There are also two bathrooms, plus a convenient powder room for added comfort and functionality.
"I think it's wonderful having the master bedroom upstairs, with the others downstairs. It's set up well for a family, allowing everyone to have their space," Bec said.
There's also a separate lounge area, providing a retreat for children or a space for relaxation and entertainment.
The low-maintenance yard allows you to enjoy outdoor living without the hassle of extensive upkeep.
"The space has just been so well-thought out - even the yard can be split if you have pets and kids," Bec said.
Garaging has space for up to four cars, ensuring ample space for your vehicles and storage needs.
The property is situated in a quiet and peaceful location, offering serenity and privacy while still being within easy reach of amenities and attractions.
"Longford is such a vibrant community, it's just a really fantastic place to live," Bec said.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exquisite property your own.
Contact The Agency today to arrange a viewing and start envisioning the lifestyle you've always dreamed of.
Check out the e-magazine here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.