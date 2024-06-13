State to trial new hard-to-avoid speed camera technology

Life may be about to become more difficult for lead-footed Tasmanian drivers.
The government department in charge of the state's roads has confirmed it is planning to trial new speed enforcement technology that is far harder to avoid than the existing mobile speed cameras.
The State Growth Department has said point-to-point average speed camera technology can monitor average driver speeds along long road sections, making them difficult for speedsters to counter.
The new technology could be deployed in the state's existing fleet of 16 speed camera trailers, along with automated number plate readers (ANPR) that can simultaneously monitor speed and catch drivers of unregistered cars.
A State Growth Department spokesman said testing of ANPR technology was being finalised, and trials of mobile average speed enforcement technology were expected to begin later this year.
"Mobile average speed is an emerging technology that may be suitable for speed enforcement on Tasmania's road network," the spokesman said.
"Testing is required to evaluate the road safety benefits of this technology here in Tasmania."
On the mainland, average speed cameras have been installed in fixed locations, but Tasmania's average speed cameras can be deployed throughout the state on the existing fleet of camera trailers.
Drivers that see one of the 'pizza oven' trailers will not be able to initially tell whether the camera has been deployed alone as a traditional mobile speed camera, or whether another trailer has been deployed further down the road to create an average speed enforcement zone.
Average speed enforcement works by snapping pictures of vehicles as they enter the zone, and precisely recording the time it takes the vehicle to reach the other camera at the end of the zone.
If the vehicle traverses the distance under a certain period of time, a speeding fine is issued, regardless of whether the camera directly detects the driver breaking the speed limit.
"Instead of taking photographs of a car speeding past the camera, they will monitor the speed of vehicles over set distances between two cameras," Road Safety Advisory Council chair Scott Tilyard said.
The cameras can be deployed a few hundred metres apart on the road, or many kilometres apart.
"We're hoping for a road safety benefit - that is to reduce the incidences of people disobeying the speed limits on our roads," Mr Tilyard said.
Tasmania (5.9) had the third-highest road deaths per 100,000 population in 2023, behind the Northern Territory (12.3) and South Australia (6.3), according to data from the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics.
"We know from research that if you can bring the speed down a little bit, then there's a disproportionate benefit in terms of reducing serious crashes," Mr Tilyard said.
He said if the trial is successful, Tasmania would be the first jurisdiction to use point to point speed cameras from trailers.
Mr Tilyard said one of the disadvantages of the average speed camera technology is that it would require two of the state's limited supply of camera trailers to enforce average speed zones.
"One of the discussions we need to have, and I know the RACT has raised this, is whether we have enough of these mobile speed cameras in Tasmania," he said.
"We've only got 16 for the whole state, and on a pro-rata basis other jurisdictions use more of this technology than we do."
But he said drivers might also appreciate not being fined for briefly breaking the speed limit, such as when overtaking.
The State Growth Department spokesman said if selected, the options to add the additional ANPR and average speed camera technology to the camera trailers would cost taxpayers an additional $435,000 over two years.
Tasmania first contracted with Swedish company Sensys Gatso to introduce the mobile speed cameras in 2022.
It then expanded the contract, adding an additional feature capable of catching drivers not wearing seatbelts or using mobile phones illegally in mid-2023.
According to the department, fines for distracted driver and seatbelt offences totalled approximately $1.78 million between September 2022 and June 2024, while fines issued for speeding totalled about $10.17 million over the same period.
