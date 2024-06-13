Northern Derby an 'iconic rivalry' that keeps going from strength-to-strength

Northern Hawks will be without star defender Tessa Coote for their round 12 blockbuster Northern Derby against Cavaliers on Friday night at the Silverdome.
Fellow defender Dani Laugher said the co-captain would miss the Tasmanian Netball League top-of-the-table clash as she is away at the Australia Mixed (netball) Selection Camp.
Cavs co-coach Lou Carter said goal keeper Lily Case, who hasn't played since round eight, was also a chance to return from a stress fracture in her foot.
It shapes up as a ripping encounter with three rounds left before finals.
The undefeated Hawks, who have won the past two premierships, are first on the ladder with 10 triumphs while the second-placed Cavs have only lost to the Hawks.
Goal shooter Ash Mawer scored 61 goals as the Hawks beat Cavs 71-52 when they met in round seven.
Laugher called it an iconic rivalry.
"We've got the North and the South but the Northern derby is always a really nice fight but I guess what makes it so good is the respect we have for each other," she said.
"Going into it, you know how great your individual opponent is, so the nerves and everything building up can make it a great occasion."
The defender elaborated on the mutual respect between the clubs.
"I suppose it is the understanding that netball is a game and we're all there for the same reason," she said.
"We understand that the relationships and things like that come above netball. I've got quite a few close friends at Cavs and vice versa."
She said the Cavs made the Hawks fight for every ball.
"We know that they're going to come out hard and they're going to stay that way through the whole game. So everything we do, we need to work for it," Laugher said.
"But that makes all of the successes feel better because you know you've earned it."
Carter, who is expecting a good crowd with the club's sponsors night, said the Hawks were an experienced outfit who were accurate in front of goal and moved the ball well.
"We're looking to certainly crack that deficit right down ... we weren't as competitive as we should have been certainly in one quarter," she said of their most-recent bout.
"We played three quite good quarters so we need to play the full four quarters."
Laugher also highlighted the importance of this weekend's Pride Round.
"We feel pride being a part of it because that just might make those in the netball community and wider community feel 'it's okay, I can be who I am'," she said.
"(It's important) just to keep promoting it and things like and make it really normalised and not be a taboo subject."
19 and under
It will be hotly-contested given the sides are also sitting first and second ahead of finals.
The top-placed Hawks defeated the reigning premiers 50-46 when the teams met in round seven.
The Cavs' Ella McAthur, 19, will meet her former side for the second time after switching during the off-season to play alongside her younger sister and fellow midcourter Lucy who is 17.
"You don't (often) get that opportunity to play with your younger sister in state league so I thought it was great and I'm enjoying playing with her," she said.
"We have a good connection on the court.
"We've both played netball since we possibly could and we also played touch footy together."
She said the competition had gone up a notch this season and also spoke of the respect between the two Launceston clubs.
"We do have a lot of mutual connections between the Hawks and Cavs and we are friends off the court," she said.
"I think that's really good, that we do respect each other a lot, we're both keen to get a good game out."
Centre and wing defence Mia Boyd, 17, is enjoying her second year with the Hawks after making the switch from Cavs.
She said the team, which has seven new faces this season, was eager to improve on their 2023 elimination final finish.
