Tassie construction firm makes huge donation to Launceston appeal

A Prospect-based civil construction firm has thrown its support behind families doing it tough in Launceston.
Hudson Civil Products has donated $10,000 to the Winter Relief Appeal, taking the tally to just over $48,000.
The appeal is aiming to raise $85,000 by August 31.
Hudson Civil general manager Jason Lanham said the business had a strong desire to see the community flourish.
"We see it as a tangible benefit ... knowing that there's going to be some benefit for individuals who need that support," Mr Lanham said.
"To see people doing it really tough and living in tents around the city - that doesn't sit well with us as a business and if we can assist those people in that time of need, we see some real benefit in it."
Hudson Civil, which also has bases in Hobart and Devonport, has been a prolific supporter of The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal.
This year's campaign has had strong support from local businesses, community groups and anonymous donors despite well-documented cost of living pressures.
"Our business like every other business out there is finding a change in the economy and landscape and things are a little bit tougher than what they were 12 months ago," Mr Lanham said.
"However, it's also really tough with cost of living for people.
"I encourage as many businesses that are in a position to assist in some shape or form to do that. It's for our community that we all live in. I think there's an opportunity there for a lot of other businesses to at least give something."
Funds raised in the appeal are split evenly between Launceston City Mission, Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul and the Launceston Benevolent Society.
ONLINE
To bank transfer please use the Winter Relief account:
To use BPAY use the same account:
IN PERSON
Donations to the appeal can be made at The Examiner office, located on Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street Launceston.
Collection tins have also been established at 22 participating newsagents across Northern Tasmania.
An inspired group of Lion-hearted givers have catapulted this year's Winter Relief Appeal past a new milestone.
The Kings Meadows Lions Club have donated $4000 to this year's appeal - twice their 2023 donation - to take the tally past $22,000.
Vice-president Judi Gorham said the funds had been raised through catering jobs, barbecues and garage sales.
"This year the Lions Club of Kings Meadows have worked really hard to be able to give a little extra to the Winter Relief Appeal," Ms Gorham said.
"We like to be able to donate each year and hopefully help those in need to be a bit more comfortable in this chilly weather."
The Kings Meadows Lions welcome new members, and meet on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 18 Merino Street. Those wishing to attend meetings can contact 0437 313 440.
The Winter Relief Appeal is aiming to raise $85,000 for vulnerable Northern Tasmanians.
One month in, the tally has hit $22,4000 following a string of anonymous donations.
A long-time supporter of the Winter Relief Appeal has kickstarted the 2024 campaign with a $12,000 donation.
The Robert Fergusson Family Trust Foundation has a 35-year history of backing The Examiner's charitable appeals.
This year, the trust upped its usual donation by 50 per cent in response to growing need within the Launceston community.
Ms Dearing encouraged other Launceston organisations and businesses to support the appeal, which is now in its 66th year.
"We've increased it by another $4000, so each of the organisations will get $3000," Trust representative Jill Dearing said.
"The reason [is] because we're aware of how many more people are in vulnerable situations. We just like to support the local organisations that we know are helping the vulnerable people out there."
This year's Winter Relief Appeal is aiming to raise $85,000 for Launceston Benevolent Society, City Mission, St Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army.
The Trust's donation has boosted the tally to $13,950 following contributions from Scott Bell ($1000) and several anonymous donors.
