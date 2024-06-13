Family kickstarts Winter Relief Appeal with $12,000 donation

A long-time supporter of the Winter Relief Appeal has kickstarted the 2024 campaign with a $12,000 donation.
The Robert Fergusson Family Trust Foundation has a 35-year history of backing The Examiner's charitable appeals.
This year, the trust upped its usual donation by 50 per cent in response to growing need within the Launceston community.
Ms Dearing encouraged other Launceston organisations and businesses to support the appeal, which is now in its 66th year.
"We've increased it by another $4000, so each of the organisations will get $3000," Trust representative Jill Dearing said.
"The reason [is] because we're aware of how many more people are in vulnerable situations. We just like to support the local organisations that we know are helping the vulnerable people out there."
This year's Winter Relief Appeal is aiming to raise $85,000 for Launceston Benevolent Society, City Mission, St Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army.
The Trust's donation has boosted the tally to $13,950 following contributions from Scott Bell ($1000) and several anonymous donors.
How you can donate:
ONLINE
To bank transfer please use the Winter Relief account:
To use BPAY use the same account:
IN PERSON
Donations to the appeal can be made at The Examiner office, located on Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street Launceston.
Collection tins have also been established at 22 participating newsagents across Northern Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.