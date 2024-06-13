Tasmanian parliament removes gender from Speaker position

In a historic change, the gendered honorific has been removed from the Speaker of the House position in Tasmanian parliament.
Historically, men who assumed the role of speaker are addressed as "Mr Speaker" while women assuming the role choose between being referred to as "Madam Speaker" or "Speaker".
Following a recommendation from the Standing Orders Committee, the government on June 12 made an amendment to Standing Order 142, inserting members must address the Speaker by the title of "Speaker" or "Honourable Speaker".
Tasmanian parliament Speaker of the House of Assembly Michelle O'Byrne said the move was a "big step forward" within parliament.
"Gender-coded language in job titles, whether in parliament or outside of it, reinforces social beliefs and stigma around which jobs belong to which gender," she said.
"I have long held the view that language shapes our view of the world, and the role of women within it.
"By removing gendered language from the title of Speaker, it is reinforced that this role is one that can be assumed by any member of parliament, regardless of gender.
"I am proud to have led this change as part of, and so early in, my time as Speaker of the House."
