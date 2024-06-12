'One of the greatest races of all-time': Reaction to Titmus' world record

"Brisbane is about to shake" were the words uttered by commentator Mat Thompson before the 200-metre freestyle final at the Australian Swimming Trials.
Even he couldn't have known what was coming, with both Launceston's Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O'Callaghan swimming under the world record.
Previously held by clubmate O'Callaghan with a time of 1:52.85, Titmus swam a 1:52.23, which was .25 ahead her 20-year-old rival.
"Honestly, the world record is a bonus," Titmus said.
"I am happy to finally put together a swim that I know I'm capable of and it's exciting to do it in my home town."
Shayna Jack led the race at the 50m mark, ahead of O'Callaghan and Titmus, hitting the wall ahead of world-record pace early.
Titmus took the lead at the next two touches, turning at .79 ahead of world-record time and sitting a full body length ahead of the mark with 25m remaining.
"That was right out of the box, one of the greatest races of all-time," commentator Thompson yelled.
"Bring on Paris!"
Interviewed on pool deck following the race, Titmus credited the impressive field for making the race what it was.
"This field was so hotly contested," she said on Channel Nine's coverage.
"Mollie and I really have to put our best foot forward.
"I'm just really happy to finally produce a swim in the 200 that I feel like my training reflects.
"The field that we have is why we are swimming so fast. We push each other every day."
Wednesday's swim marked the first time Titmus has held the 200m world record, with the 23-year-old also holding the honour in the 400m.
The former St Patrick's College student has now qualified for both events at the Olympic Games in Paris, which starts on July 24.
Titmus was born in Launceston before moving with her family to Brisbane in 2015.
