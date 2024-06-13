Boost for Tasmanian berry supplier through new packing facility

A new packing facility will help boost production and provide more jobs for national berry supplier Tasmanian Berries, based in Exton.
Tasmanian Berries received a state government grant of $605,125 in 2023, which was used to construct the new packshed facility, with cool-stores and docking bays.
Owners Andrew and Stephanie Terry said the new facility gave them greater capacity for fruit cooling, which in turn increased shelf life for their berries at supermarkets.
"When they're sitting on the supermarket shelves and when they're sitting in consumers fridges at home, they'll last a lot longer because we've drawn that field heat out of the berries a lot quicker," Mr Terry said.
He said as the business grows, the new facility would allow for more jobs in the future.
"We've built it large enough so that we can potentially put in packing lines in the future, we'll obviously pick the fruit in the field still and then create new jobs inside the pack house with automated packing lines so we can process what we've got a lot faster," Mr Terry said.
"We've also just planted 20 hectares of of blueberries and generally they won't come online commercially for another couple of years.
"I guess it gives us scope for the future for growth."
Mrs Terry said the new facility made the farm more environmentally sustainable.
"It consolidates where you house everything at the farm because as the farms' grown and expanded, you had to do a lot of packaging spread around the farm because we haven't had a single place to store it," she said.
"It'll just be used day to day on the farm where it's required rather than being stored on the farm which can create a lot of waste; it's a more sustainable, environmentally friendly option.
"But it also means that for food safety and compliance, that we're keeping it all inside and it's not out in the elements."
According to Hort Innovation, as of June 2023, combined berry production in the state was valued at approximately $106 million, representing 7 per cent of Australia's total volume.
Tasmania is also the country's largest producer of rubus berries, producing approximately 3095 tonnes of raspberries and blackberries annually.
Primary Industries Minister Jane Howlett said Tasmanian Berries played a major role in the state's industry.
"And contributes about half of Tasmania's strawberry production, as well as 24 per cent of the raspberry and blackberry, or rubus berries varities," she said.
"Investment partnerships with commercial agriculture operations like Tasmanian Berries are providing long-term benefits right around the state."
