Sweetbrew training Launceston's next generation of baristas

The future of delicious coffee in Launceston is in good hands.
Sweetbrew is partnering with a state hospitality body to train up Northern Tasmania's next generation of baristas.
Tatler Lane hosted its first crop of budding brewmakers on Wednesday as Sweetbrew gurus Aaron Jones, Yorick Fitzgerald and Caleb Robertson teamed up to share practical and technical expertise.
"We're in our 11th year ... we take pride in our specialty coffee offering and taking the step into training was the next logical step," Mr Jones said.
"We're excited to give people the opportunity to work on best-in-industry equipment and with people that are super experienced, know what they're doing, and can impart some wisdom."
Sweetbrew will run two training courses a month until at least September, and can offer bespoke sessions for individual businesses.
The one-day training course is suitable for those with no previous experience, as well as those wanting to refresh their skills.
"Hospitality skill shortages are very commonplace because often people feel like it's a transient career choice. But for a lot of our team - and the guys that are here doing the training with us - it's their career," Mr Jones said.
"Being in a City of Gastronomy there's so many opportunities to work in food and hospitality, so encouraging people to think 'coffee could be a career and not just a job' is what we're hoping to achieve."
The training course is being offered via Visitor Experience Training (VXT), which is a joint initiative of Tasmanian Hospitality Association and Tourism Industry Council Tasmania.
Similar courses have been held at Villino Coffee in Hobart, and will soon be on offer in Devonport.
'[We wanted the course] delivered by some of he best in the industry, and in the North of the state having Tatler Lane deliver it was something that came naturally," VXT general manager Varun Khetarpal said.
"We all know having a good cup of coffee in the morning is something Tasmanians love, and having it delivered with a smile is something we obviously expect as well.
"To be able to provide those skills for people to build on and work in the industry [is crucial] - I think this course does a fantastic job of that."
