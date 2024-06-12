Migrants given platform to share stories through former premier's walk

Hugh Bohane has caught up with former premier Peter Gutwein as he journeys into the second stage of his walk through Tasmania to raise money for the Migrant Resource Centre and raise awareness to the positive contributions migrants make to Tasmania.
While these stories are far too many to count, Bohane met up with several migrants as Mr Gutwein passed through Perth yesterday and learned a little about their lives and how they find it in their new home of Tasmania.
In state politics, Ben Seeder has reported that 60 per cent of child safety positions on the North-West Coast are vacant which has meant workers have needed to be dragged to the region from other areas of the state.
Duncan Bailey has reported on two drug busts in Northern Tasmania where police seized two pill presses, quantities of MDMA, ice and prescription medication.
Two men, one from Deloraine and the other from Kings Meadows, have been charged with drug manufacturing, trafficking and firearms offences.
And from the 2021 murder trial before the Supreme Court in Launceston, Joe Colbrook has reported on the testimony of two sisters of the former partner of the accused killer.
