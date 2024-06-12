The Examiner
Migrants given platform to share stories through former premier's walk

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
June 13 2024 - 5:00am
Hugh Bohane has caught up with former premier Peter Gutwein as he journeys into the second stage of his walk through Tasmania to raise money for the Migrant Resource Centre and raise awareness to the positive contributions migrants make to Tasmania.

