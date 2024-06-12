Deloraine search leads to big drug bust, police charge two men

Tasmania Police have charged two men with drug manufacturing, trafficking and firearms offences.
Police seized two pill presses, quantities of MDMA, ice and prescription medication during two targeted searches in March and May this year.
Deloraine Uniform officers executed a search warrant at an address in Moltema, near Elizabeth Town, around 3pm on March 12 after cannabis plants were located on the property.
Police say during the search of the residence, they located a significant quantity of "unknown substances".
Members of Northern Drugs and Firearms Unit were then called to the residence and seized quantities of illicit substances, precursors, two electric pill presses, a loaded firearm and silencer, and quantities of ammunition.
A 29-year-old man from the Deloraine area was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple offences including manufacturing a controlled drug for sale, trafficking, and drug possession.
Following an extensive ongoing investigation, police said a Kings Meadows property was searched by members of Northern Drugs and Firearms Unit on May 29.
During that search police seized small quantities of drugs, a silencer, and cash believed to be the "proceeds of crime".
As a result of that search, a 32-year-old Launceston man was charged with multiple offences including trafficking and manufacturing a controlled drug for sale.
Both men have since appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Detective Acting Inspector Jason Jones said Tasmania Police remained committed to targeting the supply of illicit drugs, and protecting the community.
"These drugs have the potential to cause significant harm to the Tasmanian community," he said.
"Anyone with information in relation to illicit drugs should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 330 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au"
