Get a 3D glimpse of QVMAG's unseen Tasmanian bird collection

While you may be familiar with the displays at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG), did you know there's another collection stored underneath?
The displays are just a tiny fraction of what the museum holds - in fact, hundreds of thousands of biological specimens are stored and studied by scientist downstairs.
While the public doesn't get to see this part of the museum, a new initiative from QVMAG now allows anyone to get a behind the scenes look at their specimens, thanks to 3D renders.
Launched in February this year, the collection offers in-depth access and descriptions of objects from within the museum's collection - from history, visual art and design, archives and natural sciences.
The latest collection takes you up close with the museum's ornithology, or bird, collections - specifically Tasmanian bird nests and skins as well as eggs.
QVMAG natural sciences collections officer Simon Fearn said one of the big drivers in museums these days was to start digitising the collections.
"And then we can put them up online and the public and researchers and scientists all over the world can actually see our objects, and see them in totally amazing detail," he said.
"They don't necessarily have to loan or borrow a specimen; that helps us look after them into the future while at the same time allowing the most number of people to be able to see them."
He said they kicked things off by digitising their bird collection.
"We've got the largest and most comprehensive collection of Tasmanian birds in the world here," Mr Fearn said.
"We're going to 3D scan the adult birds and their nest and their eggs so you've got the whole set basically.
"People can go online and they can examine the whole life-cycle of the bird."
He said this method of digitising was a big trend in museums worldwide.
"Most most museums are aware of the fact that they hold enormous numbers of specimens with a great deal of public interest," Mr Fearn said.
"But the public will often never ever see these things ... museums all over the world are putting a lot of money and resources into digitising."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.