Walk builds stronger multicultural ties within the community

As Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Tasmania chairman and former premier Peter Gutwein makes his way through the second stage of his walk through the state, the need for stronger multicultural ties with the community appears to remain as strong as ever.
Originally from Mumbai in India, Ruchi Patel moved to Launceston a year and a half ago after finishing her master's in professional accounting in Sydney.
"We need people like Mr Gutwein to help bring unity into the community," Ms Patel said.
Ms Patel met her husband in Sydney, and the couple relocated to Tasmania, where her husband launched his start-up restaurant Vegan Garage in Prospect.
"This idea was born because originally we couldn't find the type of foods we liked to eat nearby," she said.
Due to COVID, the restaurant needed to be franchised and relocated to Brisbane.
Ms Patel is now an accountant for the Northern Midlands Council and her husband works in public health.
"We volunteer for various charities here in Tasmania as well," she said.
"We do blood donation campaigns and community work, and when COVID first hit, we were preparing meals for people who could not support themselves.
"We think that we are all just one, and we need to get together and help each other no matter how a person looks or what religion they are; we are all humans.
"We see Peter raising his voice for all the migrants like us and helping us; that's an excellent job he's doing."
Ms Patel said migration is uplifting Tasmanian society, and "now it's growing and booming with all the new people coming in."
A common theme she and other migrants shared at Mr Gutwein's Perth pit stop was the need for more employment opportunities for migrants and events that can bring all communities together.
"When you move to a place, unless you feel at home, you're not happy. So we need to make migrants and refugees feel at home," Ms Patel said.
"I love Launceston and Tasmania; they are so beautiful. Most of the people you meet when you're jogging through a park say, 'Hey, how are you?'.
"You need to take a chance; you need to start a conversation, give people an opportunity to open up."
Sam Reid, the co-founder of Willie Smith's Cider Makers and Du Cane Brewery and Dining Hall in Launceston, has hired Nepalese staff to make food in his kitchen.
"The pizzas are as good as they are because of the skills our Nepalese staff have brought to Tasmania," he said.
Mr Reid said he was happy to support Mr Gutwein's initiative and is looking forward to raising awareness and funds for the Migrant Resource Centre and highlighting its positive work in the Tasmanian community.
Chef Aadar Magar has been in Launceston for a year, studying for a hospitality diploma and working in the kitchen at Du Cane.
"The [Du Cane] workplace is great, and I work with my friends," he said.
"The weather and nature are quite similar to my native home in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Mr Gutwein told the press at his pit stop in Perth:
"I started this walk to elevate the voices of migrants and refugees in terms of their positive contribution to Tasmania.
"It's fantastic to have been met this morning by the Perth Primary School, Launceston Church Grammar School and kids from St. Patrick's High School.
"As well as so many different people from other countries, I want to talk with them.
"The message I want to send is 'we are better together'.
"Tasmania is an inclusive place. It is a respectful place, but unfortunately, we sometimes let ourselves down.
"I firmly believe that we are better when we are together."
Tasmanians and Tasmanian businesses are encouraged to support the initiative.
You can find out more about it at www.mrctas.org.au.
