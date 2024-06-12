Horse trainer who used prohibited substances in minister's sights

The state's Racing Minister has urged the head of the Office of Racing Integrity to reject an interstate trainer's participation in Tasmanian racing events until questions over his previous use of prohibited substances have been cleared up.
Victorian trainer Robert Walters this week was permitted to participate in harness racing in Tasmania with horses from the Yole stables at Sidmouth through the use of his Victorian licence for one month.
Mr Walters has applied for a Tasmanian licence, which is under assessment by the Office of Racing Integrity.
A statement from industry participants, including the heads of the Tasmanian Trotting Club and Launceston Pacing Club, noted that Mr Walters had been fined $32,000 for the use of prohibited substances on multiple occasions in 2021 and 2023.
He was suspended last year for five months for shifting ground to allow an unfair advantage to another runner, Ben Yole, the statement said.
It said Mr Walters had been stood down from racing participation pending the outcome of an alleged positive drug test at a Tasmanian race meeting.
The group called on Racing Minister Jane Howlett to prevent Mr Walters from taking over the training of 20 horses recently trained by Wayne Yole.
"It is clear that this is a poorly disguised attempt to bypass the recently updated equity in participation rule," they said.
"It is clear that Mr Walters has very little regard for the rules of harness racing, and we find it unbelievable that the stewards and the Director of Racing have allowed this situation to occur."
The rule stipulates that horses trained by a single trainer, or effectively under the control of a single trainer, cannot make up more than 50 per cent of starters in any race field.
Allegations last year of team-driving, race fixing and animal cruelty levelled at the Yole stables and trainer Ben Yole led to an independent investigation by national racing integrity expert Ray Murrihy.
In his report, Mr Murrihy substantiated some of these allegations, which had been denied by Mr Yole.
He recommended that Tasracing foster greater competition in racing, and stop races being dominated by one stable.
A government spokesperson said Ms Howlett had written to the Director of Racing Robin Thompson to ask that he consider rejecting Mr Walters' nominations of horses for racing, until he had received answers to questions that had been asked as part of the application process.
