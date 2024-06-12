Calls for residency for Indian made paraplegic by 'senseless violence'

Premier Jeremy Rockliff has pledged to take the case for permanent residency for an Indian student paralysed in a brutal assault last year to the federal Immigration Minister.
University of Tasmania student Devarshi Deka was on a night out in Hobart celebrating a new job last year when the violent attack left him in a medically induced coma with serious brain damage.
When he finally emerged three months later, Mr Deka was a wheelchair-bound paraplegic with failing sight in one eye.
Without access to Medicare or the National Disability Insurance Scheme to help pay his costs, Mr Deka's parents were considering returning to India.
In parliament on Wednesday, the family stood in the public gallery as Greens Clark MHA Helen Burnet said a a petition calling for Mr Deka to be allowed to stay in Tasmania had been signed by 6500 Tasmanians.
"This is a strong message from the Tasmanian community that this island will not tolerate racism," Ms Burnet said.
"Unfortunately, Dave will find acquiring permanent residency difficult because he will not be able to pass a medical test as part of his application.
"It means he will be sent back to his home in India, many kilometres from the closest medical help that he needs."
She asked Premier Jeremy Rockliff whether he was prepared to write to federal Immigration Minister Andrew Giles asking him to grant permanent residency to Mr Deka.
"Certainly, I am more than willing to make representation to Canberra on behalf of Mr Deka and his family," Mr Rockliff said.
He said the 6,500 signatures on the petition reflected the "deep compassion" that Tasmanians felt for the "horrific" circumstances that Mr Deka found himself in.
"We need to do more when it comes to supporting our multicultural communities ... but we also need to absolutely vigorously do all we can in stamping out racism in and across our community.
"It is is utterly abhorrent, and in my strong view, is not a reflection of the Tasmanian people.
"Senseless acts of violence under any circumstances have no place here in Tasmania," he said.
The family's Gofundme for Mr Deka has so far raised nearly $100,000 to support his short-term needs.
