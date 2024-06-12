The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The Walk Together enters the fourth day, closer to the halfway mark

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated June 12 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Tasmania chairman and former premier Peter Gutwein with his supporters in Perth while on his fourth day of his 350 km walk. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Tasmania chairman and former premier Peter Gutwein with his supporters in Perth while on his fourth day of his 350 km walk. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Tasmania chairman and former premier Peter Gutwein has walked 150 kilometres of his 350-kilometre walk, and says, "We are stronger as one".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.