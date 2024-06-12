The Walk Together enters the fourth day, closer to the halfway mark

Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Tasmania chairman and former premier Peter Gutwein has walked 150 kilometres of his 350-kilometre walk, and says, "We are stronger as one".
The end of day 4 will mark the halfway point as he continues from Perth to Conara junction.
Having started The Walk in Burnie on June 9, Peter has averaged 50 kilometres daily through Devonport, Sassafras, Elizabeth Town, Deloraine, Westbury, Hagley and Carrick.
He said The Walk was about raising awareness of the value Tasmania's migrant and refugee communities bring to the state, starting a positive conversation, and raising funds to provide more support and resources for a more inclusive Tasmania.
"I have met some incredible people on the way with some amazing stories about how they came to Tasmania, their background, and what they love about this place," Mr Gutwein said.
"They are truly remarkable people with great skills, and they're helping our communities in all kinds of fields such as medicine, dentistry, construction, hospitality, retail, teaching and support services.
"It's also clear we live in a compassionate and caring place, and the support and kind words from Tasmanians along the way who are showing so much support for a multicultural Tasmania has been overwhelming."
In Perth, Mr Gutwein was joined by school and business representatives and members of migrant and refugee communities, many of whom walked with him through the town.
"Their support keeps me going, and I hope we create an enduring conversation from the walk - one of respect, kindness and support for one another.
"If the walk has taught me anything, it's to take a moment to shake someone's hand, ask how they are doing, and listen to their story. We can learn a lot.
"I want to acknowledge all the Tasmanians who have taken the time to step up and walk with me, to honk their horn in support, and to all those who have taken the time to donate funds. I also want to acknowledge Hazell Bros, who provides the support vehicles and safety detail.
"It's not easy to drive the speed of a walker for hours on end, but they are doing a fabulous job. Thank you.
"The weather has been reasonable, except for yesterday, which I have to say made for pretty brutal walking conditions, but we got the job done."
On June 13, the walk will take Mr Gutwein and his support crew from Perth to Conara Junction, through Campbell Town, June 13.
On June 14, the walk will continue to Oatlands and Melton Mowbray, and on June 15, it will go through Kempton, Brighton, Bridgewater, and Granton.
Tasmanians are encouraged to walk with Peter and MRC Tas on the final day, Sunday, June 16.
They will meet at GASP Dowsing Point at 11 am and finish at Montrose Park at 1130 am, followed by a BBQ lunch.
Tasmanians and Tasmanian businesses are encouraged to support the initiative. You can find out more about it at www.mrctas.org.au.
