The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Students at Newstead College excited ahead of Cinderella premiere

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
June 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newstead College production leads Drew Leguis and April Strating. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Newstead College production leads Drew Leguis and April Strating. Picture by Phillip Biggs

With just over a month until the curtains open, production students at Newstead College are gearing up ahead of the show's opening night on Wednesday, July 31.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.