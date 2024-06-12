Students at Newstead College excited ahead of Cinderella premiere

With just over a month until the curtains open, production students at Newstead College are gearing up ahead of the show's opening night on Wednesday, July 31.
This year's musical is the classic fairy tale, Cinderella - played by April Strating.
The year 11 student said she never planned on being in the musical, let alone playing a lead role.
"I wasn't going to do the musical, but I was persuaded - I auditioned with a Cinderella song called In my Own Little Corner," April said.
"I just figured i'd be happy with any role, I did not expect to get a lead.
"I sing outside of school - I love it."
April said the cast of 26 and technical crew of eight were rehearsing in normal class time, as well as Thursday after school and every Saturday for six hours.
Year 12 student Drew Leguis said he was a basketball player and like April, the idea of being in a musical was unknown territory.
"I am new to this, it's my first time in a musical - I did not expect to get a lead role," Drew said.
"I auditioned for the king, but our teacher called me back for the role of the prince.
"My voice was tested with April's and I got the role - I am really liking it so far."
Drew said his biggest challenge was singing, and he undertook voice training to build vocal techniques and skills.
"I am pretty confident now," he said.
Performing arts teacher Alarna Hingston had worked at Newstead College for 10 years, and said she enjoyed the school's tight-knit community.
"Drew and April are really sporty kids - Drew didn't do drama in year 11, but I managed to talk him into it because I was able to build a relationship with him in English last year," Ms Hingston said.
"There are lots of opportunities to build relationships with kids you don't even teach here."
Ms Hingston said each year offered a diverse group of students to work with.
"I love working here because there's always a different group of students each year, the community is really caring and we give everybody an opportunity here," she said.
Following opening night the show will run until Saturday, August 3. Tickets will be on sale soon.
