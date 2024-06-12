Wind-back Wednesday: Where are North Launceston's 2019 flag-winning side?

Sitting undefeated after 10 games of the Tasmanian State League season, North Launceston are a chance to add to their imposing premiership success.
The Northern Bombers won five out of six flags from 2014 to 2019, with Glenorchy's 2016 triumph stopping them from six straight.
They've been unable to capture premiership success since 2019, falling short in three grand finals.
The 2019 team have left a lasting legacy on North Launceston and are spread across eight leagues around Australia.
Five of the 22 players are still at North Launceston and are key leaders within the club.
Alex Lee and Fletcher Bennett are the co-captains, while Brad Cox-Goodyer coached the Bombers from 2021 until 2023 - only stepping down when taking on a role with AFL Tasmania.
Jack Avent played his 200th game last season, qualifying for life membership and Connor Young returned to the club following a stint at Scottsdale, but is yet to play this season through injury.
Billy Edmunds last played for the Bombers in 2021 and now lives in Queensland.
The 2019 grand final was the final game Rhyan Mansell played for the Northern Bombers before moving to South Australia and winning another premiership with Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL.
Off the back of that, he trained with Richmond in the 2021 pre-season before signing a deal through the supplementary selection period.
Since then, he's played 43 games, kicked 20 goals and is signed on with the Tigers until 2026.
Forward Jackson Callow was also drafted, playing three games for Hawthorn in 2022 before being delisted.
Premiership coach Taylor Whitford took his talents from North Launceston to Casey Demons in the VFL.
He was an assistant coach for the Melbourne-affiliated side in 2021 and 2022 before taking the head role the following season.
They are 15th with three wins and seven losses in the 21-team competition this season.
Norwood's SANFL side is full of ex-Northern Bombers.
2019 premiership teammates Ben Simpson, Tom Donnelly and Jackson Callow all play there, alongside former clubmen Baynen Lowe and Ollie Sanders.
Callow was the first to head over, moving in 2021 after not being drafted. He trained with Hawthorn in the 2021 pre-season but wasn't selected, before impressing enough to be picked in the mid-season draft.
He was eventually delisted by the Hawks after 2022, returning back to Norwood the following year.
Donnelly joined the Redlegs in 2022, while this season is Simpson's first in the SANFL.
Former captain Jay Foon headed to VFL side Southport after the 2021 grand final, playing two seasons there before moving to Labrador full-time.
He was joined by fellow former Bomber Nathan Pearce this season.
James Curran came into the side for the grand final following Braden van Buuren's semi-final injury. He played for the Bombers the following season but has been with VAFA side University Blues since 2021.
Arion Richter-Salter last played in the 2023 season for VAFA outfit Old Scotch, making the association's team of the year in 2022.
As is expected, plenty of the 2019 premiership team are running around in the NTFA.
Josh Ponting was set to coach Rocherlea in 2020 before COVID-19 intervened, taking on the job the following year - one that he's still in.
He's joined up at the snake pit by Dakota Bannister and Jack Rushton, while Liam Davies and Jordan Tepper are at Longford and South Launceston respectively.
Tepper also spent time at St Pats, while Karlton Wadley and Bart McCulloch both last played in 2022, for Deloraine and South Launceston respectively.
Sherrin Egger stayed on for the 2020 season at North Launceston before heading back up the North-West Coast to Wynyard.
He joined the Bombers from former TSL side Devonport, having also played juniors at Deloraine.
