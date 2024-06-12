New owner takes the wheel of Exeter family business

The Reid name has been synonymous with vehicle service in the West Tamar for nearly 50 years. Now, their family-run business is taking a new direction.
Roger Reid bought Exeter's Mobil service station in the 1970s.
He ran a BP from the site until its sale in 2007 - when it became United - but his son Chris maintained a presence at the property by starting Exeter Automotive.
Six years after expanding to a bigger site in nearby Biloo Street, Chris is ready for a break.
He will hand over the business to long-time staff member Zach-Anthony O'Sullivan in less than three weeks and begin planning a well-earned family holiday.
"I've been in this game for 30 years, since I was 15 ... and it doesn't stop, the industry's always changing," Mr Reid said.
"It's a sad moment, but I'm especially looking forward to Zach taking over. He's very passionate about this industry and he's a good person.
"It made my decision a little bit easier when I knew someone like him was interested."
Born in Scotland, Mr O'Sullivan first arrived in Australia as a 12-year-old.
He's since started a family of his own in the Tamar Valley and become an Exeter Automotive staple.
"I started here 14 years ago," he said.
"I basically did my work experience as a high-schooler and it gave me that spark to be interested in the automotive field."
Mr O'Sullivan took on other roles and completed his master tech before returning to where it all started.
"The feeling of working in this workshop just felt a lot better and more comfortable and it felt like you were doing more for the customer. That was all down to the way that Chris handles his business and how he does things," he said.
Mr O'Sullivan has spent the past five years growing his finance and business skills, and will take the reins on July 1.
He said he was thrilled to continue working in the Tamar Valley.
"This area is just absolutely gorgeous," he said.
"Everyone that works [at Exeter Automotive] does live in this area - we all appreciate it and love it and want to help make it better."
