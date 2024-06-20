ST LEONARDS is set to expand by a further 127 much-needed lots, while another 400 sites are nearly ready for the builders to begin work.
While rural communities contest the hosting of wind turbines in their vicinity, hectares of urban roof area are being wasted where the power is being consumed.
The State Government doles out millions in subsidies and grants to wind farm developers and would-be hydrogen producers. However, it pays scant attention to the ad hoc roll-out of domestic solar, except to say that erratic input to the grid causes problems - and reflects this with a measly feed-in tariff of about 11 cents per kilowatt hour.
From the black roof to the narrow eaves, its obvious energy efficiency ranks well behind "awe-inspiring views".
127 eight-kilowatt solar arrays would provide a megawatt of power, feeding a community battery with just one connection to the grid. The additional cost for each dwelling would be inconsequential as part of the overall project, with bill reductions offsetting the capital cost immediately the residents moved in.
If the additional 400 lots each had solar capacity, a further 3.2MW of generation could be achieved.
Through its energy bureaucracy, our government could redirect some taxpayer dollars away from multinational conglomerates to facilitate power production (and bill relief) at the point of demand, simultaneously helping more Tasmanians to participate in the accelerating energy revolution.
Greg Pullen, Miena
The issue with a pedestrian crossing in Exeter, is wherever they put a crossing, no ones going to walk a hundred metres to use them. The key may be a 40 or 30 speed over yellow painted 150 metre strip, most businesses have rear parking used by some.
Mike Grey, West Tamar
THE Israeli/Palestine conflict in Gaza is beyond horrifying. There are only losers in this conflict but when it comes to loss of life it seems some people are more expendable than others. Why else does the world appear to consider the rescue of four Israelis a successful outcome, when it cost the lives of over 250 Palestinians? And counting.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
THERE has always been friendly (and sometimes not so friendly) competition between Launceston and Hobart. What one has the other has to have, whether they need it or not.
I could not believe the render of the proposed new LGH car park building in Charles Street (The Examiner, June 10). Obviously Launceston's answer to the Menzies Building in Hobart. As a proud Launcestonian from days long gone, all I can say is 'Lonnie - surely you cannot be serious?'
Peter Williams, Sandy Bay
IN DEAN Winter we have another "jobs at all costs" politician and one who seems to be following in Premier Jeremy Rockcliff's footsteps. Very little vision, no concern for the environment and no understanding of what is best and right for Tasmania. It's just jobs, jobs, jobs! As our forests continue to be destroyed and our waterways degraded both Rockliff and Winter use employment as an excuse for allowing destructive industries to not only continue but expand.
Would it not be better instead to encourage industries and developments that enhance Tasmania, not ones that damage the environment? Perhaps more support could be given to those non-government schemes and undertakings that do have vision and are sustainable in a non-destructive way. We have a relatively small population so it shouldn't be that hard.
One project that comes to mind is the historically important Willow Court Asylum at New Norfolk. It predates Port Arthur, is sitting largely idle and although some restoration has been done, it is badly in need of more. If this were done it could be repurposed for a number of things; galleries, studios, antique shops, museums are only a few possibilities. It would be a great asset to not only New Norfolk, but to Tasmania and would of course create jobs.
Michael McWilliams, Western Junction
WHY the surprise about the latest horror stories about TAS hospital waiting times and outcomes? This is exactly what the people voted for in returning the Liberal government, you got what you voted for.
Peter M Taylor, Midway Point
I FEEL Andrew Giles' confusion that drones are monitoring illegal immigrants is misleading.
Andrew you may be getting confused with your Labor party colleagues.
John Cullen, Prospect Vale
