Steiner School's 'unplugged' classrooms sets children up for success

Many classrooms have tablets, computers and projectors in sight, but the Tamar Valley Steiner School is taking a different approach to modern-day learning.
Tamar Valley Steiner School principal Carolyn Scott-Burgess said classroom engagement was achieved through screen-free activities, and when technology was used it was deliberate and purposeful.
"Parents coming to us are increasingly looking for a fresh approach to technology in education, they feel implicitly uncomfortable with the level of technology in classrooms, even at a young age," she said.
Ms Scott-Burgess said the school delayed student's exposure to technology in the classroom.
"In Steiner education there is a purposeful limiting of digital technology use especially for primary-school aged children," she said.
"The delayed introduction of digital technology is not because we are harking back to the days before digital technology or that we don't see a place for digital technology.
"It is a forward-looking, considered, strategy."
"Because the model of human development on which our curriculum is based is very clear that young children need to develop their other faculties before they can engage meaningfully with digital technologies."
Ms Scott-Burgess said she understood the role technology played in the world and the goal was for students to learn how to use technology.
"The goal is for our children to master technologies rather than be mastered by them," she said,
"For us, it is a question of when to introduce digital technologies not whether to introduce them.
"Students need to experience digital technology as a support to facilitate human creativity rather than a replacement for it."
Ms Scott-Burgess said primary-school aged children can be curious, wonder and develop a love for learning without technology.
"It increases their capacity to overcome challenges, they develop perseverance and their will forces through mastering practical skills and not receiving instant gratification and entertainment from software programs," she said.
An open afternoon on Wednesday, June 26 at 3.30pm will be available for parents who are interested in learning more about Tamar Valley Steiner School's approach to educating primary school children.
Alternatively an open morning on Tuesday, June 16 at 9.30am will be available.
