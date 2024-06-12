From major injury to career highs: Inside Young's rapid rise and recovery

Less than 10 months after a major soccer injury, Launceston's Campbell Young is reaching new heights in the tennis world.
Playing for Riverside Olympic's under-21s on August 30, Young tore his anterior cruciate ligament after copping a knock to the back of his right knee.
With other parts of his knee still in tact, he avoided surgery by being in a brace for 12 weeks, eight of which he was on crutches.
"It estimates the path of your two ACL ends back together ... because I wasn't returning to a contact sport, it wouldn't have to be perfect, just good enough to play tennis," Young said.
"As soon as I could, we got straight into the gym, did a lot of work and a lot of hours in the gym which really helped.
"It was at about the four-month point where I could actually get back out on court but not running around too much and then five-and-a-half months after, I played my first tournament back."
Before the injury, the 18-year-old juggled both sports but has not returned to the soccer pitch, instead putting all of his efforts into tennis.
The former St Patrick's College student has just returned from three weeks in Darwin, where he played three different tournaments - one men's and two junior International Tennis Federation events.
While he lost first round in the men's singles tournament, Young partnered Hobart's George Anderson to win the doubles before moving on to his first junior ITF matches.
Drawn against third seed Aleksander Franko in round one, he emerged victorious 0-6 6-4 7-6 before falling in the next round.
In last week's tournament, which was higher in value, the tall right-hander drew fifth seed Minhoon Lee from South Korea - going down 4-6 5-7.
"The big thing was learning to adapt to all types of conditions, it took me a while to get used to the heat and the courts," Young said.
"It was also good to know that my game can stack up against the top juniors in Australia.
"It's a big change playing against people at that level, so it was tricky trying to adapt to their shot quality and intensity but eventually I think I did a pretty good job."
Having skipped grade one throughout his early childhood, Young is on a gap year despite only turning 18 in March.
The extra time, alongside strong support from his family and coach Jason Fletcher, has motivated him to take his game to the next level.
"Some of the good wins I've gotten have really motivated me to keep going because I can see where my tennis is getting towards," he said.
Young is now eyeing off two junior ITF tournaments on the Gold Coast in July.
