Giuliani thrives 'in the deep end' to secure spot at Paris Olympics

"I've done a lot of work, I could not have done anything more. Every day I've slaughtered myself. I've pushed myself to breaking point. It has been the hardest training I've ever done in my life by far. I've probably had three months this year where I was just a zombie, couldn't do anything, just so exhausted from breaking my body every day to post a result like that and get the win when it matters most. I've got an Olympic berth, which is awesome."

