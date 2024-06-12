Giuliani thrives 'in the deep end' to secure spot at Paris Olympics

Max Giuliani timed his career-defining Olympic qualification swim as perfectly as his life-changing move from Tasmania to Queensland.
Twenty-four hours after defending dual Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus confirmed her expected spot on the plane to Paris, another ex-pat Tasmanian representing the Sunshine State provided a much bigger surprise by joining her.
Controlling his pace with maturity far beyond his 20 years, Giuliani stayed in touch with a top-quality 200-metre freestyle final field and made the last turn in sixth place before exploding down the final 50m to win in 1:45.83 and become the only finisher under the qualifying time of 1:45.97.
The result came 18 months after he followed Titmus's example, leaving the 'big fish in a small pond' surrounds of Hobart Aquatic Club by following his coach Paul Crosswell and breaststroker Matilda Smith to the Miami program under Richard Scarce.
"I'm so relieved," Giuliani told Channel Nine immediately after the race in the Australian Swim Trials at Brisbane Aquatic Centre.
"I don't usually get nervous but I was insanely nervous and just happy to get the job done. Although the time is not what I wanted, I got the job done so can't complain.
"All the boys have done the same work, everyone's fit, everyone's extremely talented, it's just about who's got the most heart and who wants it the most.
"I back myself in being one of the toughest blokes in that field and I know that I want it the most and that I'm willing to do anything to get the job done. That's what you saw tonight. It's just all heart."
Giuliani, who finished ahead of Thomas Neil (1:46.02) and Elijah Winnington (1:46.08), will also become the spearhead of a powerful 4x200m freestyle relay team in Paris and said the result vindicated his decision to leave his home state.
"I was going to be a sparky (electrician), or a plumber,'' he said. "I just ended up sticking to swimming and I'm so happy I have.
"All my mates back home are tradesmen and I suppose you are what you surround yourself with, and that was what I was going to do, give up swimming and go and do that and just have an easy life.
"But Paul, my coach, moved to Miami and I moved up after meeting Rich (Scarce) once, and since then I've made huge drops. I've dropped like six seconds since going to Rich and as a 20-year-old that's massive.
"I was pretty positive I was going to stay in Tassie and I never wanted to move. And then Paul moving kind of chucked me in the deep end. If he hadn't moved, I'd still be there to this day, I would not be where I am now, so I'm very grateful that he took that job and made that move, and now I'm doing what I'm doing. It's so great. I definitely wouldn't have made it if he hadn't."
Having made the move, Giuliani announced himself by becoming the second-fastest Australian 200m freestyler of all time - behind only Ian Thorpe's record - by clocking 1:44.79 in a 4x200m relay leg at the Queensland state championships.
Thorpe was watching on when Giuliani won on Tuesday, with co-commentator Mat Thompson quick to compare the pair.
"This is one of the rising stars of freestyle swimming," he said. "He is the fastest since Ian Thorpe and has the chance to replicate him in Paris. He is a swimmer to watch and has the opportunity to compete in a race where Australia is synonymous with success."
Giuliani works in a Gold Coast fishing tackle shop around his training and said he may need to contact them after the Australian Olympic swim team is officially named on Saturday.
"I'm going to message the boss after this to tell him I'll be away for about 10 weeks,'' he said before reflecting on the success of his move.
"I've done a lot of work, I could not have done anything more. Every day I've slaughtered myself. I've pushed myself to breaking point. It has been the hardest training I've ever done in my life by far. I've probably had three months this year where I was just a zombie, couldn't do anything, just so exhausted from breaking my body every day to post a result like that and get the win when it matters most. I've got an Olympic berth, which is awesome."
Earlier in the program on Tuesday night, Smith had finished fifth in the women's 100m breaststroke final. The 19-year-old clocked 1:08.46 in a race won by Miami clubmate Jenna Strauch in 1:07.58.
Titmus and Giuliani are the first Tasmanians confirmed for the Paris Olympics. Runners Jacob Despard and Stewart McSweyn have both achieved qualification times but are yet to be confirmed in Australia's track and field team.
King Islander McSweyn ran a 12:56.07 5000m in the US last month while Hobart sprinter Despard was in the Aussie 4x100-metre men's relay team which secured Olympic qualification at the World Athletics Relay Championships in The Bahamas.
Australia's most-capped hockey player Eddie Ockenden hit the winner as the Kookaburras beat Germany 3-2 in the FIH Pro League in London on Tuesday. Brothers Josh and Hayden Beltz also played with Jack Welch another member of the national squad while fellow Hobartian Maddison Brooks is in the Hockeyroos squad but did not feature in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Germany.
Huon's multiple rowing world champion Sarah Hawe remains hopeful of reaching her second Olympic Games having contested the women's eight in Tokyo.
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Chris Goulding remains a member of the Boomers squad while fellow Launcestonians Georgia Baker and Josh Duffy lead the charge of Tasmanians in contention to make the cycling team.
Australia's Olympic rowing and cycling teams are expected to be named this month with hockey, basketball and athletics to follow in July. The Games begin on July 24.
