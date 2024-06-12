Go-time for Launceston Tornadoes basketball team with faint finals hope

Eight games left and three wins behind the eighth-placed Eltham Wildcats.
That's the equation facing the Launceston Tornadoes as they chase a top-eight spot for the NBL1 South finals.
Coming off a bye weekend, they are 16th on the 19-team ladder with four wins and 10 losses.
Imports Lore Devos and Trinity Oliver are confident they can get on a roll ahead of their battle against the third-placed Sandringham Sabres at Thunder Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.
Devos noted the Sabres only beat Ringwood Hawks by one point and lost to Waverley by 12 points.
The Torns beat the Hawks by three points in May before losing to Waverley by 17.
"Against all these teams, it's possible to win, it's just our mentality going into these games and preventing mistakes and having stretches where we're not doing what we're supposed to do," Devos said.
"There's a lot of support for the teams around here (Launceston) so we hope we can just give the fans a strong finish to the season and make them proud."
OIiver also expressed her belief in the team.
"We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves but it really is day-by-day, game-by-game. I think it's possible for sure to at least (win) more than half but we have to be focused, we have to be locked-in and it's going to take a collective effort," she said.
The Tornadoes will be without their star Keely Froling who is playing for the Australian Opals in Japan on June 20 and 21.
A 12-player team was selected from the 26-strong Paris Olympics squad.
Former Tornadoes Lauren Nicholson and Marianna Tolo, a dual Olympian, are also in the side.
Froling scored 39 points in the Tornadoes' most-recent outing which was a 96-85 loss to Hobart Chargers.
Launceston did beat Ringwood and Kilsyth without Froling.
Belgian import Devos has now been with the group for about two months and lauded her teammates who she has been getting to know.
She has been impressed with how Devonport's Macey Crawford is developing in the point guard role.
The 19-year-old has been averaging nine points.
"She has a tough job most nights guarding their point guard and she does an amazing job at that," Devos said.
"Then she can hit some big threes and give good passes. She has been great with the assists. So we love that."
The Torns only have one game this weekend before their away double-header against Eltham and Knox Raiders.
