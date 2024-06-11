Seven students take a step closer to their performing arts dreams

Most performing arts student can agreed that the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) is the place to be, and for seven lucky students that dream is about to become a reality.
The students from Launceston Performing Arts Academy [Ms B's Student Services] have secured a place at a NIDA musical theatre workshop.
Asha Blyth, Scarlett Harris-Newsham, Amber Smith, Erryn Rae, Holly Dunstone, Paige Duncan-Rainbird and Katie McCarron will travel to the institute's Southbank campus in Melbourne next month.
The workshop will offer students the opportunity to explore musical theatre techniques and gain a more advanced insight into the genre.
Joining them will be their performing arts coach Catherine Connell - otherwise known as Miss B who said the students had worked with her for many years and were all "prolific performers".
"I'm excited to afford my students with such an opportunity - i'm delighted to be assisting them work towards their goals as performers," she said.
Students will work with a NIDA teaching artist to explore musical theatre techniques and gain a more advanced insight into the genre.
"Students will also attend a viewing of Beauty and the Beast at her majesty's theatre," she said.
"If my students continue their training and develop the skills they learn at the workshop, they can aspire to be in the musical themselves one day."
The youngest member of the team, eight-year-old Scarlett said she looked forward to learning techniques she can use in competitions or performances.
"I'm thrilled that I can do this with a team of close friends," she said.
The eldest member of the team was 18-year-old Katie McCarron said she had aspirations to attend NIDA.
"I want to study film acting, I'm hoping to make connections and gain a more advanced insight into the courses available," she said.
