Granddaughter writes book on 'forgotten' Launceston explorer

After the 2010 publication of her PhD thesis 'The Spurling Legacy and the emergence of wilderness photography in Tasmania', Tasmanian-born researcher and writer Christine Burgess set about gathering and showcasing his most significant work. The resulting book - Photographs by Spurlings: A Treasure Trove of Tasmanian Images ($65, Forty South Publishing) - tells the story not only of Spurling, but also his photographs. It is a stunning account which any lover of the Tasmanian wilderness will enjoy.