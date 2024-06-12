How a famous Aussie sing-a-long inspired this new work from Georgia Lucy

In 1973, former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam and the Australian council of the Arts launched a competition for a new national anthem to replace God save the Queen.
Among the 2500 lyric entries and 1300 music entries was Bob Brown and Wally Jonson's entry Home among the Gumtrees.
While the tune didn't become the new national anthem, it did inspire Hobart-based artist Georgia Lucy to create her entry into the Women's Art Prize, Old Rocking Chair.
Now exhibiting at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG), Ms Lucy will be in town on June 15 for a special behind the scenes talk about her work.
"The song goes give me a home among the gum trees, with lots of plum trees, a sheep or two, a kangaroo, a clothesline out the back, verandah out the front and an old rocking chair," Ms Lucy said.
"The Old Rocking Chair fit in in another way I suppose because housing really doesn't exist as the dream that it used to be.
"I guess I was just joking around and in the newspaper there's the real estate guide, and I have this lived experience of living in this crisis of housing.
"I thought, I'm going to make a rocking chair out of a real estate guide as a way to try and make sense of it all."
But this chair is not one you'd enjoy sitting in.
"It doesn't rock like a usual rocking chair - it has a motor attached to it and jerks, it doesn't look very sturdy and you wouldn't really be able to sit in it because the seat goes past your head," Ms Lucy said.
From plum-seed teeth to house keys, Old Rocking Chair is chocked full of symbolism relating back to the song, seniors and housing.
"I don't want to be mean to old people but the teeth are made of prune pits which is a reference to the song - lots plum trees - these teeth are made from plums which are prunes at the end of the day," Ms Lucy said.
"Prunes are a stereotypical food for old people to help them get regular bowel [movements].
"To help personify this object I thought I'd give it some prune teeth ... it's all just a homage to the song really."
She said she hoped the piece would give audiences a laugh as the housing crisis can be "a bit dire at moments".
"I've deliberately left the paper mache real estate guide visible so people can see the wording that goes around selling houses and stolen land," she said.
"The way that housing is sold is very different to other jobs - there's not many jobs out there where people have their face and phone number in public like they do."
"Hopefully they know the song and want to have a sing too."
Audiences can hear more about Ms Lucy's thoughts behind Old Rocking Chair at QVMAG Inveresk on June 15, part of the 2024 Women's Art Prize showcase.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.